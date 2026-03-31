Tech Wrap Mar 31: Lava Bold N2 Pro, iOS 26.5, Instagram Plus subscription

Lava has launched its Bold N2 Pro smartphone in India. According to the company, the device comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. For context, the Lava Bold N2 was launched last month.

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 26.5 for eligible iPhones, bringing a mix of small feature updates and some background improvements. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update reportedly doesn’t include the anticipated Siri upgrades, but it introduces tweaks across Apple Maps, messaging, App Store billing, and more. The build (23F5043g) is currently limited to developers, with a public beta expected soon.

Meta tests Instagram Plus subscription with additional features Meta has reportedly started testing a new premium subscription plan on Instagram in select countries. According to a report by TechCrunch, the new plan, called Instagram Plus, offers a set of additional features that are not available on the standard version of the app. This includes the ability to view someone’s Story without them knowing, among others. Vivo X300 Ultra with two 200MP cameras unveiled, X300s tags along Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s in China, expanding its X300 lineup with two imaging-focused flagship smartphones. The X300 Ultra stands out as the first smartphone to feature dual 200MP cameras—one serving as the primary sensor and the other dedicated to periscope zoom—while the X300s adopts a more standard camera configuration. Both devices have been developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The Vivo X300 lineup now comprises X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300s.

Sony halts CFexpress and SD card sales as AI demand squeezes memory supply Sony has announced that it is temporarily suspending orders for a large portion of its memory card lineup, citing ongoing global shortages of semiconductor memory. The move affects both professional-grade CFexpress cards and consumer SD cards, and will remain in place until supply conditions improve. OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 50MP 10x telephoto camera to launch on April 21 OPPO has announced the global launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The Chinese smartphone maker, in a post on X, announced that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be launched on April 21. As per earlier reports, it is possible that the OPPO Find X9s Pro may also launch alongside the Ultra variant. Earlier, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will boast a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera.

Pixel 11 may feature an all-black camera bar and slimmer bezels Google’s anticipated Pixel 11 may feature an all-black camera bar on the back. According to a report by Android Headlines, CAD renders of the smartphone suggest that it will not use the body colour around the LED flash, as seen on the Pixel 10. Additionally, the report suggests that the smartphone may also feature slimmer bezels. Apple discontinued these iPhones, iPads and Macs in March: Check list In March, Apple launched a wide range of new products across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. With these launches, Apple discontinued several older devices. While many of these products were replaced by newer models, such as the iPhone 16e being succeeded by the new iPhone 17e, a few removals stand out because they mark the end of entire product lines. This includes the likes of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

Apple may shrink Dynamic Island cutout on iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect Apple is reportedly planning to reduce the size of the camera island cutout on its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. According to a report by GSMArena, the company may begin shifting some Face ID components beneath the display, which could allow for a smaller Dynamic Island cutout compared to current iPhone models. OPPO Find X9 Ultra to OnePlus Nord 6: Check smartphones launching in April April is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone launches, with several brands confirming new devices across different segments. Companies like Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, and OPPO are all set to introduce new smartphones this month. The lineup includes devices such as the Realme 16 5G, Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 SE, OnePlus Nord 6, and ultra-flagship models such as the OPPO Find X9 Ultra.