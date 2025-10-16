Tech Wrap Oct 16: Instagram Diwali filters, MacBook Pro M5, Google Veo 3.1

Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M5 launched: Variants, India pricing, specs, more Apple has launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its latest M5 Apple Silicon chip. The new processor features an upgraded GPU with a built-in neural accelerator in every core, which Apple claims boosts on-device AI performance by up to 3.5 times compared with the M4 chip. The M5 also improves CPU efficiency, enhances graphics rendering, and offers higher memory bandwidth for demanding tasks such as running large language models (LLMs) locally. Additionally, SSD speeds have been enhanced for quicker file transfers and app launches. Instagram has introduced new Diwali-themed Restyle effects, allowing users to infuse a festive touch into their photos and videos. Powered by Meta AI, these filters are available for both Stories and the Edits app, enhancing visual content with traditional motifs such as diyas, rangoli, and fireworks. The update reflects Instagram’s broader focus on integrating AI-driven creative tools into its platform.

Google's Veo 3.1 update enhances Flow with smarter AI video tools: Details Google has introduced Veo 3.1, the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generation model, alongside major enhancements to its Flow filmmaking tool. According to the company, the new update aims to make video creation more cinematic, realistic, and intuitive, empowering creators to produce professional-quality visuals with minimal effort. Built on the Veo 3 model introduced at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3.1 brings significant improvements in both audio and visual quality. The model is designed to produce videos with true-to-life textures, dynamic lighting, and enhanced storytelling depth. Vivo launches Android 16-based OriginOS 6 as FunTouch OS successor in India Google has introduced Veo 3.1, the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generation model, alongside major enhancements to its Flow filmmaking tool. According to the company, the new update aims to make video creation more cinematic, realistic, and intuitive, empowering creators to produce professional-quality visuals with minimal effort. Built on the Veo 3 model introduced at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3.1 brings significant improvements in both audio and visual quality. The model is designed to produce videos with true-to-life textures, dynamic lighting, and enhanced storytelling depth.

Vivo has launched its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface for Vivo and iQOO smartphones, officially replacing FunTouch OS outside China. Previously exclusive to China, OriginOS now comes to international markets with design refinements, smoother animations, improved performance, and several AI-powered additions. Among the key highlights is the new Origin Island, a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, integrated with Android 16’s Live Updates system and smart contextual actions. iPad Pro M5 launched: India pricing, availability, specifications, more Apple has introduced the iPad Pro 2025 lineup powered by its new M5 chip. The updated series retains the 11-inch and 13-inch models but offers performance, connectivity, and display improvements over the M4-powered 2024 versions. The iPad Pro 2025 also features an Apple C1X modem for faster cellular connectivity and an N1 networking chip that brings Wi-Fi 7 support. Vivo has launched its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface for Vivo and iQOO smartphones, officially replacing FunTouch OS outside China. Previously exclusive to China, OriginOS now comes to international markets with design refinements, smoother animations, improved performance, and several AI-powered additions. Among the key highlights is the new Origin Island, a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, integrated with Android 16’s Live Updates system and smart contextual actions.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on ASUS’ new handheld gaming consoles — ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X — are now available for purchase in India. Powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Series processors, both devices run an Xbox interface over Windows 11, blending console and PC gaming experiences. The ROG Ally X comes with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, while the standard ROG Ally includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Apple Vision Pro 2025 brings faster AI, improved display, new band design Apple has upgraded the Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip and a redesigned dual-knit band for enhanced comfort. Running on visionOS 26, the headset offers improved spatial experiences with widgets and updated Personas. Apple claims the new Vision Pro delivers faster AI performance, sharper visuals, and extended battery life. Pre-orders are open, with sales beginning on October 22 in select regions.

Vijay Sales announces festive offers on iPhone Air, MacBook Air M4 and more Vijay Sales has announced festive discounts on smartphones, gaming consoles, and other electronic devices as part of its Diwali Celebration sale. The retailer is offering deals on Apple products, including the iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air with M4, and iPads. Customers can also avail of bank offers of up to Rs 20,000 depending on the card and transaction amount. Apple doubles down on on-device AI performance with M5 chip Apple has introduced the M5 chip, a major step up in power and efficiency. The processor now drives the new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro (2nd gen). Apple says the M5 offers up to 3.5x faster on-device AI performance than the M4, alongside better graphics, improved energy efficiency, and higher memory bandwidth for demanding tasks like running large language models directly on the device.

Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with C1X modem, Wi-Fi 7, faster AI: What's new Apple’s updated iPad Pro lineup, powered by the M5 chip, brings performance and connectivity upgrades. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, the new models can be pre-ordered today and will go on sale on October 22. The M5 chip integrates a neural accelerator per core, while the C1X modem enhances cellular speeds, and the N1 networking chip enables Wi-Fi 7 support. Honor previews 'Robot phone' concept months before MWC 2026 Honor has teased a new “Robot phone,” which appears visually similar to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series. The company released a preview video of the concept device and confirmed that more details will be revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Honor also hinted at its upcoming Honor Magic 8 series launch.

Apple upgrades MacBook Pro 14 with M5, faster AI and storage Apple has rolled out the 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring its next-gen M5 Apple Silicon chip. The processor includes an upgraded GPU with a neural accelerator in every core, which Apple says boosts on-device AI performance by up to 3.5x over the M4. The M5 enhances CPU efficiency, graphics, and memory bandwidth for high-demand tasks such as running large language models (LLMs). SSD performance has also been improved for faster transfers and app loading. Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI in India, US, other nations