Tesla billionaire Leo KoGuan doubles Nvidia stake to calm nervous market

By Anders Melin

Billionaire Leo KoGuan doubled his stake in Nvidia Corp. to 2 million shares, boosting his investment in the chipmaker at a time when the war in the Middle East has sparked a global selloff of everything from bonds to equities.

“As promised, I bought an additional 1 million shares of NVDA today,” the investor posted early Saturday on X, days after he announced his first purchase.

While small relative to his $13.4 billion fortune, as measured by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the acquisition is a notable move by KoGuan, whose net worth for years largely has been tied up in just one stock: Tesla Inc.