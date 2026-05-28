The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's third major expansion announced, release in 2027

CD Projekt Red has announced a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Titled Songs of the Past, the expansion is scheduled to release in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The studio confirmed that players will once again step into the role of Geralt of Rivia for a new story set in the Witcher universe.

The announcement was also shared through the company’s official X account, where CD Projekt Red confirmed that the project is being co-developed with Fool’s Theory, a studio made up of developers who previously worked on The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 expansion details Songs of the Past will become the third major expansion released for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, following Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. CD Projekt Red has not yet revealed gameplay footage, story details, map information, or pricing for the expansion. READ: Sony unveils BRAVIA 9 II, BRAVIA 7 II True RGB LED TVs: Check details The company said more information about the project will be shared in late summer 2026. For now, the announcement only confirms the title, launch platforms, release window, and Geralt’s return as the playable protagonist. The Witcher 3 Legacy Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of CD Projekt Red’s most successful titles. According to the company, the game has sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

The open-world RPG has also received over 250 Game of the Year awards and more than 1,000 industry awards since launch. The game follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a dark fantasy world while searching for his adopted daughter, Ciri. The announcement of a new expansion comes as CD Projekt Red continues work on multiple Witcher-related projects, including the next mainline Witcher game currently in development. READ: Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June after price hike The Witcher 4 Earlier in 2025, CD Projekt Red showcased the first technical demonstration of The Witcher 4 during the State of Unreal event, offering a glimpse into the upcoming game’s visuals and systems powered by Unreal Engine 5. The studio clarified that the footage was not actual gameplay, but a standalone tech demo designed to demonstrate the capabilities of the engine. Captured on a PlayStation 5 at 60fps with ray tracing enabled, the demo takes place in Kovir, a new region confirmed to be explorable in the upcoming game.

The presentation also highlighted Ciri as the game’s main protagonist, continuing the direction first revealed during The Game Awards 2024. One of the demo’s key moments showed a seamless transition from a cinematic sequence into gameplay, as Ciri investigates an attack involving a winged creature. CD Projekt Red used the sequence to demonstrate the visual consistency and immersion it aims to achieve in The Witcher 4. The studio additionally showcased improved environmental detail, physics, and NPC interactions using Unreal Engine 5 technologies such as Nanite Foliage. Scenes included Ciri riding her horse Kelpie with detailed muscle animations and crowded market areas featuring reactive NPC behaviour. In one example, after Ciri accidentally bumps into a fruit vendor and spills apples onto the street, nearby characters respond naturally by helping collect them, highlighting the game’s focus on dynamic world interactions.