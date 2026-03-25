Tredence eyes Europe, GCC expansion to reduce US revenue dependence

What we realise is almost half our customer base have invested heavily in GCC and they are mature ones working even with the IT services companies. But the new world order demands transforming their internal operations to deliver their AI mandate for their organisation. It requires a different skill set, operating models, and vendors. And when they look to set up their AI centre of excellence they need a partner who has the experience to co-build, co-design, co-innovate, and co-scale with them.

Q: How do you differentiate your offerings compared to system integrators?

We know that if GCC has to be successful, it has to be a co-delivery model. We have come up with a flexible and pod-based model. There are three types of pods - the first model is about co-building things together where the requirements are a little bit unknown. This is usually for GCCs with low maturity levels. The second model is where requirements are known, but they don't have the skill set and capacity. There almost 80 per cent of the work is owned by of us with the remaining with the product owners. And the third one is like a co-anchor where the requirements are very clear and the GCC wants to deploy the model at scale.