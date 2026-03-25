Tredence eyes Europe, GCC expansion to reduce US revenue dependence

The second one is (that) we are very focused on our partnership. We have realised that to solve end-to-end problems for our customer and truly be a customer-first organisation, we need to come out of the technology stack and think of the end-to-end outcome. So the focus is also to diversify technology partnerships in the new world of AI. We are trying to leverage the world of hyperscalers, whether it’s a Google cloud, Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, or Anthropic.
The third is more of a regional diversification because we can't be entirely North America-centric. So I work with our regional teams and am looking to expand in the Middle East and Europe.