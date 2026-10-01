Trump's AI safety pact revives Biden-era model, but is it enough in 2026?

If there was something familiar about the voluntary safety guidelines that President Trump signed on Tuesday with the nation’s frontier artificial intelligence companies, this may be the reason: It closely echoed a previous agreement that President Joseph R Biden Jr struck with many of the same firms three years ago.

But the question now is whether the kind of voluntary framework that seemed plausible in 2023 is sufficient in 2026.

Back then, the central concept was the same: Since federal regulations could not keep up with the blistering pace of new AI models, the companies agreed to set up systems to monitor themselves, establishing layers of protection aimed at ensuring the technology would not be turned to nefarious purposes. A commonly discussed scenario, for example, is that as AI enables biological breakthroughs, alarm bells should go off at the first whiff of evidence that the model is being hijacked to produce biological weapons.