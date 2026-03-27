Vivo V70FE with 7000mAh battery to launch in India on April 2: What we know

Vivo has announced that it will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details about the smartphone. It will pack a 7000mAh battery and come in two colour options: Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue. Vivo has already confirmed that the V70 FE will feature a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Vivo V70 FE will sit below the standard V70 lineup and marks the first ‘Fan Edition’ in the company’s V series.

Vivo V70 FE: What we know

According to the company’s dedicated page for Vivo V70 FE, the upcoming smartphone will feature Vivo’s first darkness glow technology. The company mentioned that it softly glows in low light after exposure to UV/sunlight. This offers a refined presence even in the dark. The upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.83-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness.

As for the camera system, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP camera at the front. The Vivo V70 FE will also support up to 30x zoom with AI-based processing to improve clarity when taking photos. The smartphone will get the company’s Aura ring light system, similar to its previous Vivo V series smartphones. The Vivo V70 FE comes with several AI-based features focused mainly on photography and editing. The AI photography suite includes tools like AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and AI Four Season Portrait.

ALSO READ: Apple discontinues Mac Pro, Mac Studio to be primary desktop for pro users The Vivo V70 FE will pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The company claims the phone can fully charge in about 60 minutes and deliver up to 43.8 hours of video playback on a single charge. The smartphone will come with symmetrical dual speakers to deliver more balanced and immersive sound for gaming, movies, and music. ALSO READ: EvoFox Deck 2 review: Takes mobile gaming closer to handheld consoles The smartphone will come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. The company also claims six years of security updates for the upcoming smartphone.