VSCO Capture app now supports video recording with live filters on iPhones

Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has expanded the capabilities of its Capture app by adding video recording support, expanding the app beyond still photography. According to a blog by VSCO, the update allows users to shoot videos directly within the app while applying VSCO’s live filters, film effects, and manual controls. With video support added, VSCO now allows users to apply the same visual style to both photos and videos.

The Capture iPhone camera app was launched as a third-party alternative to Apple’s built-in Camera app. It lets users apply film-style presets before capturing a photo, reducing the need for editing after the shot is taken.

VSCO’s video recording feature: What’s new Video recording with live presets According to the company, the update allows filters to be applied while recording a video directly from the app, letting users see the final look on screen before hitting record. These presets can also be adjusted in real time, similar to how photo capture already works in the app. Live camera filters for photos and videos VSCO Capture supports more than 50 presets, ranging from film-style looks to modern creator-focused styles. These filters work for both photos and videos, allowing users to maintain a consistent visual style across different formats. According to the company, the aim is to reduce the need for heavy editing after capture.

Manual camera controls The company said in its blog that the app continues to offer manual controls for users who want more control over their shots. These include ISO, shutter speed and white balance adjustments, along with flash options. RAW capture is also supported for photos, offering more flexibility during editing. Bloom and Halation effects VSCO Capture includes Bloom and Halation effects that can be applied live. According to the blog, Bloom softens highlights, while Halation adds a warm glow around bright areas, mimicking classic film characteristics.