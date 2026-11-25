Imagine switching on your television and finding a show created entirely around your interests, with stories shaped by what you like watching and, perhaps, even featuring you as the lead character. Google is exploring just such an idea with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered television channel that can create personalised content for individual viewers.

The concept, called 'My Channel', would go beyond recommending existing films and shows. Instead, an AI system would generate new video and audio content based on a viewer's preferences, according to patent-tracking site Patentlyze.

The idea is outlined in a US patent application titled 'Creating a Channel of Video Experiences Tailored to a User'. Google LLC filed the application on May 13, 2025, and it was published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 19, 2026. The filing names two Google engineers, Aravind Reddy Ayuluri and Prameela Kavya Thummuru, as the inventors.

How Google's 'My Channel' would work The proposed feature would create a personalised, potentially 24/7 AI-generated television feed named after the viewer. For instance, a user could have a channel featuring a collection of original shows, each with a title and a short description, such as 'a crime/comedy caper'. The patent describes a process in which a server collects information from three broad sources: a user's viewing preferences, details about their device and demographic information. Viewing preferences could include the genres and titles a person watches. Device-related information could include its IP address, language settings and GPS location, while demographic data could include details such as the age group to which the viewer belongs.

The system would combine these inputs to create a text instruction, known as a prompt, for a large language model (LLM). The model would use this prompt to generate personalised video content. The process could be triggered in different ways, including through a weekly, monthly or yearly timer, or a direct request from the viewer. One of the patent's claims also describes generating the prompt without requiring any input from the user. The application further describes two ways of creating these prompts. One could use a fill-in-the-blank template, while another could involve a second language model that draws on current news, social media trends and sports scores.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo cut 2027 shipment targets as memory prices soar The content could vary depending on the device being used. A phone and a smart TV, for instance, could receive different videos based on the information reported by each device. The application also describes an 'advertising stitcher' that could insert advertisements into AI-generated videos before they are played, according to a Mashable report. Could viewers become the heroes of their own shows? One of the more unusual features is the option to make the viewer the protagonist of an AI-generated show. The system could use a person's photographs or videos to create a digital avatar resembling them, while also using their voice to generate dialogue for the lead character.

It could also draw on audio from voice commands sent to a television assistant. These recordings could be stored on a server in association with the user and later used to synthesise their voice for the protagonist's dialogue. Users may, however, have some control over what information is collected and how it is used, although the extent of this control is not clear. What if you could cheer for India in your cricket show? The filing gives the example of a cricket fan during a major tournament, an idea that Indian cricket fans may find particularly relatable. The system could use relevant sports information to create content tailored to the viewer's interests. For instance, if an Indian fan has recently watched highlights of a particular cricketer, the AI could generate a customised video linked to the Cricket World Cup. The viewer's avatar could be shown sitting in the stands, cheering for India, or even interacting directly with their favourite player.