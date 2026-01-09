YouTube revamps search with Shorts filter, sort options, more: What's new

YouTube is updating search filters to change how videos appear in search results. According to Google's community-driven video streaming platform company, the changes follow user feedback around existing search tools.

YouTube said that as the volume of content on the platform has grown, including long-form videos, Shorts, and live streams, it has become harder for users to narrow down results. In its updated support page, YouTube stated that the updated filters are intended to make search results easier to sort and review. Here’s what is changing and how it could affect users.

YouTube’s revamped search filters: What’s changed

New and renamed search filters

One of the main updates is the addition of a Shorts filter under the "Type" menu. This allows users to choose whether they want to see YouTube Shorts or longer videos in their search results. Until now, Shorts and long-form videos often appeared together, which made it harder to find a specific format. YouTube has also renamed the "Sort By" menu to "Prioritize." According to the company, this change is meant to make the purpose of the menu clearer and help users better understand how results are being ordered. Another rename affects the "View count" option, which is now called "Popularity." This filter is designed to surface videos that are popular for a specific search. YouTube said that popularity is not decided only by views, but also by factors such as watch time and how relevant a video is to the search query.