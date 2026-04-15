YouTube to hold back ads during key moments on livestreams: What's new

YouTube livestreams will now hold back ads during peak engagement to “protect the vibe.” YouTube has announced a new change focusing on improving the livestream viewing experience. According to the company’s latest blog, the platform will now reduce or delay ads during high engagement and give users a short ad-free viewing period. Alongside this, YouTube has introduced new features for creators and expanded monetisation tools as it continues to refine its live streaming experience.

Ads paused during peak moments

According to YouTube, ads will now be automatically held back when a livestream chat becomes highly active. The system detects when engagement is at its peak and temporarily avoids showing ads to all viewers. The company said this is to “protect that collective vibe” and ensure viewers stay immersed in the moment.

READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 public beta 2: Check what's new, how to update Earlier, the only way to avoid ads during livestreams was by subscribing to YouTube Premium. With this update, even non-paying users may experience fewer interruptions during key moments in a stream. Rewards for viewer support YouTube is also adding benefits for users who support creators during livestreams. When a viewer sends a Super Chat, Super Sticker or gifts, they will get an instant ad-free viewing window for a short period after their purchase. READ: Google previews I/O 2026 sessions with focus on Android 17, AI and more The company noted that these features are designed to highlight fan interaction. Super Chat allows users to pay to pin their messages in chat, while Super Stickers are paid images that help messages stand out. By offering an ad-free window, YouTube is trying to make these interactions more rewarding.