Apple AirPods 5 review: Great call quality and ANC, but not for everyone

Apple AirPods 5 combine an open-fit design with active noise cancellation (ANC), a force sensor with gesture-based volume controls, and the H2 chip. The version with the Wireless Charging Case adds a few conveniences that make a difference in daily use, including wireless charging and a built-in speaker that helps locate the case through Apple's Find My network.

Having used the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, I found them particularly good for listening to music, attending calls and staying connected across devices. Their microphones are a standout feature, delivering clear voice pickup even in busy outdoor surroundings. However, the earbuds have a more fundamental problem: they do not stay securely in my ears. What else did I find out about the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case? Let us find out:

Design and comfort: Lightweight, but fit is a problem The AirPods 5 retain the familiar open-fit design, with short stems and a compact charging case. The appearance is understated, and the lightweight earbuds are easy to carry around. The design remains convenient for people who dislike the feeling of silicone ear tips inside their ear canals. The trouble is that the same design also makes the fit unpredictable. Unlike in-ear earbuds, which come with different tip sizes to accommodate different ears, the AirPods 5 offer no such adjustment. Their stability depends largely on the shape of the outer ear. In my experience, the earbuds can become loose with even minor movements. This is particularly inconvenient when walking quickly or commuting, where small jolts can cause them to lose their fit or, in some cases, fall out. The issue is not merely about comfort; it affects how confidently the earbuds can be used outside a controlled environment.

This is not to say that the AirPods 5 cannot be a great fit, but you need to test them for yourself and see if the shape works well for you. They may be perfect for one person but unsuitable for another. Apple rates the earbuds and case IP57 for dust and water resistance. This provides reassurance against everyday exposure to dust and water, but it does not address the more immediate concern of keeping the earbuds in place. Sound quality: Good enough to make open-fit appealing The AirPods 5 deliver good sound quality for an open-fit design. Music is enjoyable, and the earbuds make a convincing case for people who want to listen without sealing their ear canals. Their performance is especially appealing when the priority is everyday listening rather than critical music evaluation.

However, expectations need to be realistic. Open-fit earbuds do not create the same acoustic seal as conventional in-ear models. This limits their ability to reproduce the deepest bass frequencies consistently and makes the listening experience more dependent on how the earbuds sit in the ears. Apple's Adaptive Audio processing attempts to compensate for differences in fit and listening conditions. It helps make the sound more consistent, but it cannot eliminate the physical limitations of an open design. ALSO READ: Apple's 'Pro and tell' event next week: OLED MacBook Pro, more expected For everyday music playback, the AirPods 5 are good. Those seeking powerful sub-bass, more controlled isolation or a more consistent listening experience across different ear shapes should consider in-ear alternatives. The important distinction is that the AirPods 5 are not trying to deliver the same experience as the AirPods Pro; their appeal lies in offering a different way to listen.

Active noise cancellation: Useful, but not a replacement for isolation ANC is one of the more interesting aspects of the AirPods 5. Its presence makes the earbuds more versatile than a conventional open-fit pair, particularly when the surroundings become distracting. Adaptive Audio is the mode I use most often, allowing the earbuds to manage the balance between media and environmental sound. The experience, however, is mixed. Noise cancellation can reduce certain background sounds, but it does not consistently create the quiet listening environment associated with sealed earbuds. Moreover, sharp, sudden noises do pass through, something that the AirPods Pro 3 manage to curb.

This is an important distinction because noise cancellation and physical isolation are not the same thing. ANC can counter some ambient noise electronically, but an open-fit design leaves fewer barriers against the sounds that enter the ear naturally. Microphones and calls: The strongest reason to buy them Call quality is where the AirPods 5 make their strongest impression in my testing. The microphones pick up my voice clearly, even in busy and noisy outdoor conditions. Conversations remain intelligible without requiring me to find a quiet corner every time a call comes in. This makes them particularly useful for people who attend frequent calls while moving between places or working away from a desk. The open-fit design also means I can remain aware of my surroundings during conversations without constantly switching listening modes.

For someone who spends much of the day on calls, the AirPods 5 deserve serious consideration. Their call performance is more compelling than their ANC and, in my everyday use, one of the features that makes them worth keeping despite their limitations. Battery life: The case helps, but endurance remains limited Battery life is another area where expectations need to be managed. Apple quotes up to five hours of listening on the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, depending on the listening mode and conditions. My experience is considerably less favourable. With Adaptive Audio enabled most of the time, music playing at around 60–70 per cent volume and occasional calls lasting no more than two minutes, I get approximately three hours of listening before the earbuds need recharging.

ALSO READ: Beats 360 headphones review: Modular design meets the Apple premium The charging case makes the situation easier to manage because the earbuds can be topped up between listening sessions. Wireless charging is convenient, too, especially if a compatible charger is already part of the daily routine. But the case cannot compensate for short continuous playback when the earbuds are being used away from a charging point. For my usage pattern, nightly charging is manageable. For someone who regularly spends several hours travelling, attending meetings or listening to music without breaks, battery endurance could become frustrating. Connectivity and compatibility: Best within Apple's ecosystem Connectivity has been reliable in my testing. The earbuds maintain a strong connection, and the experience is consistent enough that connectivity has not become a concern during everyday use.

The AirPods 5 can also work with Android devices through standard Bluetooth pairing. However, compatibility is not the same as feature parity. Apple's ecosystem integration provides the most complete experience, including convenient pairing, access to settings and features that depend on Apple devices or software. Those who use an iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices will get the most out of the AirPods 5. Android users can still use them for listening to music and making calls, but should check which advanced features are available on their particular setup before buying. This does not make the earbuds unusable outside Apple's ecosystem. It simply means that much of their appeal comes from the combination of hardware, software and the wider Apple experience, rather than audio performance alone.

Verdict The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case get several fundamentals right. They sound good for open-fit earbuds, offer excellent call quality in my experience, maintain reliable connectivity and add useful conveniences through wireless charging, swipe-based volume controls and Find My support. Their shortcomings are equally clear. Fit is unpredictable, and in my case, the earbuds can come loose with even minor jolts. ANC is useful but limited, while battery life falls short of what I would want for extended listening away from a charging case. At Rs 17,990, the AirPods 5 are not an obvious value-for-money purchase for everyone. There are alternatives that offer better isolation, more secure fit options or longer listening times. But those alternatives may not deliver the open-fit experience that some users specifically want.