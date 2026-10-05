Apple Watch Series 12 review: More health data, but AI promise must wait

iPhone 18 Pro Max. Put them next to the previous generation and, at a glance, it is difficult to tell which one is which. While there are some visual cues on the iPhone 18 Pro Max to differentiate it, such as a smaller Dynamic Island, there are almost none on the watch. It is not a bad thing, though. The case shape remains familiar, the controls are where I expect them to be, and even the overall experience of wearing it has not changed much. The Apple Watch Series 12 does not look like a product that has been substantially changed, as is the case with the. Put them next to the previous generation and, at a glance, it is difficult to tell which one is which. While there are some visual cues on the iPhone 18 Pro Max to differentiate it, such as a smaller Dynamic Island, there are almost none on the watch. It is not a bad thing, though. The case shape remains familiar, the controls are where I expect them to be, and even the overall experience of wearing it has not changed much.

But after spending time with the Series 12, I realised that Apple has made a more significant change somewhere else. This is less about giving the Apple Watch another visible redesign and more about changing how frequently it collects information, how that information is presented and, eventually, how Apple Intelligence will make sense of it. That said, the Series 12 is not really a conventional annual upgrade. A large part of its appeal comes from the new Health Sensing System, the higher frequency of heart-rate and heart-rate variability (HRV) measurements, the new Readiness score and the changes coming to the Health app. The other big talking point, Audio Intelligence, is incomplete at launch.

So, after using it, my impression is that the Series 12 is a better Apple Watch in everyday use, but it is also a product whose full potential is still some distance away. The design has not changed much, and I am fine with that I have reached the point where I do not expect Apple to redesign the Apple Watch every year. The Series 12 continues that approach. On the brighter side, ceramic is back with the Series 12, alongside titanium and aluminium constructions. The one I reviewed here is aluminium in dark bronze. The aluminium models also get Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says is more resistant to scratches and damage than the previous Ion-X glass. I have always found the Apple Watch series resilient to everyday abuse, and Ceramic Shield 2 reinforces my confidence in Apple's durability.

The biggest change is underneath the watch Flip over the watch and you will notice the difference from previous-generation watches, but only if you have carefully looked at them from the bottom. I have, and Apple has redesigned the sensor array, increasing the skin-contact area and changing the arrangement of the photodiodes, electrodes and optical LEDs. The electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes have also been redesigned to improve contact with the skin. The result is not necessarily a completely new set of sensors, but a system capable of taking measurements more frequently and with less impact on power consumption. The most noticeable change is heart-rate sampling.

Earlier Apple Watches would generally take background heart-rate readings every five minutes when I was not exercising. The Series 12 can take readings every five seconds, including while I am moving. HRV measurements are also much more frequent, going from roughly every couple of hours on the previous generation to as often as every five minutes on the Series 12. ALSO READ: Apple to tighten Mac data controls against AI agents and third-party apps That sounds like a technical improvement, but I think it has a practical implication. Instead of treating my heart rate as a series of isolated measurements, the watch is building a much more continuous picture of what is happening throughout the day. This has been available on competing devices and is now available with the Apple Watch, too.

Apple has also introduced two ways of looking at HRV: overall HRV and Recovery HRV. The latter is intended to capture shorter-term changes associated with stress and recovery. This is the kind of change I would rather see in a health wearable than another cosmetic redesign. Heart-rate accuracy is finally becoming a less interesting conversation In my experience with wearables, heart-rate accuracy is one of those things that becomes important only when it is wrong. The Series 12 is clearly designed to reduce that uncertainty. I could not independently rate the accuracy, but the general consensus among technology reviewers I trust is that the Apple Watch Series 12 readings are close to those from medical devices or dedicated fitness devices.

That does not mean the Apple Watch has replaced a medical device or a dedicated chest strap. It does mean the Series 12 is becoming more convincing as an everyday health tracker. For me, the more important improvement is not one individual heart-rate reading. It is the amount of information being collected in the background without requiring me to start an activity or open an app. Apple Intelligence on the wrist is more complicated The other major story around the Series 12 is Audio Intelligence. Apple said it has built the S11 chip with a Secure Exclave that can handle microphone-related processing in an isolated part of the system. This is important because Apple is proposing something that is inherently sensitive: using a watch microphone to listen to the world around me and then turn that information into useful context.

ALSO READ: Apple Pay enters India: Can tap-to-pay find space in a UPI first market? There are four elements to Audio Intelligence. Sound Recognition can identify sounds such as alarms, sirens, doorbells and a baby crying, and notify the wearer. This is particularly relevant as an accessibility feature for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Shazam is also faster, with the music-recognition experience surfaced through the Smart Stack. The two features I find more interesting — Live Rewind and Siri Recap — are also the ones that were not available at launch. These features are expected to arrive in beta later in 2026. Apple explicitly lists Siri Recap as a late-2026 beta feature, while the wider Audio Intelligence rollout is also described as coming later this year.

Siri is becoming more useful The S11 chip also makes Siri feel quicker, and watchOS 27 puts Siri more prominently into the Apple Watch experience. The redesigned app layout is another change I noticed. Instead of forcing me to work through a large grid of applications, watchOS 27 surfaces frequently used apps alongside Siri and provides access to the full app grid. I also found the additional gesture support more useful than I expected. Apple already had the double-tap gesture, but the Series 12 adds a single tap of the index finger and thumb to select items in the Smart Stack. Wrist gestures can also be used for actions such as returning to the watch face, silencing timers and dismissing notifications.

ALSO READ: iOS 27 brings Siri AI, Apple Intelligence to eligible iPhone: What's new These are not headline features, but they solve an everyday problem: using a watch when my other hand is occupied. That is the kind of refinement I appreciate more after a week than another watch face or a new animation. Battery life remains the biggest weakness For all the improvements inside the Series 12, Apple has not solved the battery problem. The new features and hardware do not appear to affect battery efficiency, but there is no gain either. The official estimate remains around 24 hours. That is still behind several competing watches that can go multiple days between charges.

Thankfully, charging is faster now. Importantly, there is no change to the charging magnets, so the charging accessories you purchased previously will still work with the Watch Series 12, though not at fast-charging speeds. Verdict After using the Apple Watch Series 12, I see it less as a conventional annual refresh and more as a foundation for what Apple wants the Watch to become. The hardware changes are more significant than the exterior suggests. The software is moving in the same direction. Siri is becoming more prominent, gestures make the watch easier to operate without using the other hand, and watchOS 27 is less cumbersome to navigate.