Asus Vivobook S14 Flip review: Great OLED screen, but 8GB RAM holds it back

Convertible laptops have a tricky job. They need to be a competent laptop first, and a credible tablet second, without letting either role undermine the other. Asus Vivobook S14 Flip, running Windows 11 on Arm, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X, takes on that brief with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, and it does so under the Copilot+ PC banner, which promises on-device AI features.

On paper, it has much going for it: a vivid display, a flexible form factor and the battery efficiency that Arm-based Windows laptops have been pushing as their calling card. But there is a catch. The unit I tested comes with 8GB RAM, which sits awkwardly alongside both the Copilot+ branding and a price of ₹109,990. So the question is whether the display and design can make up for what the specifications leave out.

Design and build The Vivobook S14 Flip has a light blue finish and a relatively understated design. It does not look particularly different from a regular Vivobook when used in laptop mode, but the 360-degree hinge gives it more flexibility. The hinge is one of the better parts of the design. It allows the display to fold back into tent and tablet modes, and I found it worked well in all three configurations. It holds the screen in place without feeling too stiff, and switching between modes is not cumbersome. The tent mode is useful when watching videos or sharing content on the screen. Tablet mode, meanwhile, makes sense for reading, browsing and using the touchscreen. The 14-inch screen, with the weight of a laptop, does make the device a little unwieldy when held like a conventional tablet for extended periods, but that is a limitation common to most convertible laptops of this size.

Display and audio The display is easily the highlight of the Vivobook S14 Flip. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen produces sharp visuals, with text appearing crisp and colours looking rich. Brightness is another strong point. The screen gets sufficiently bright for comfortable use under indoor lighting and remains easy to view across different lighting conditions. The OLED panel also makes a difference when watching videos. Blacks look deep, contrast is good, and colours have enough depth to make content look engaging. This is a screen that works well for both productivity and entertainment. ALSO READ: Sandisk Extreme Fit review: The USB-C flash drive you can leave plugged in

The 16:10 aspect ratio provides additional vertical space compared with conventional 16:9 displays. This is useful when working on documents, browsing webpages or keeping multiple windows open. The touchscreen adds another layer of convenience, particularly when using the device in tent or tablet mode. There are some limitations. The display is restricted to a 60Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling and animations are not as fluid as they are on laptops with higher-refresh-rate panels. However, for regular work, browsing and streaming, this is not a major concern. For audio, the built-in speakers are adequate for video calls and occasional video playback, but they are not particularly loud. Watching videos in a quiet room is fine, but the output can feel underwhelming when there is background noise. Users who consume a lot of media on their laptops may prefer headphones or external speakers.

Keyboard and trackpad The keyboard is not a particular highlight, but it is comfortable enough for everyday typing. The keys offer decent travel, and the layout does not feel too cramped for a 14-inch laptop. I could type for regular work without feeling that the keyboard was getting in the way. It does not have the feedback or feel of some of the better laptop keyboards in this segment, but there is little here to complain about either. It gets the job done without drawing much attention to itself. The trackpad is better thought out. It is large enough to make quick navigation easy while typing, but does not take up so much space that it interferes with palm placement. This is a common issue with 14-inch laptops, where a large trackpad can leave little room for the palms. The Vivobook S14 Flip strikes a good balance between accessibility and typing comfort.

Performance and software The Vivobook S14 Flip is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, an entry-level chip in the Snapdragon X family aimed at everyday computing. During my testing, it handled routine workloads such as web browsing, document editing, video playback and general productivity without much difficulty. The laptop also remained quiet during regular use, with no distracting fan noise while working across multiple applications. The bigger concern is its 8GB RAM configuration. It is a unified memory, which essentially means it cannot be upgraded, leaving limited room for users who tend to keep several browser tabs and applications open simultaneously. This also makes the laptop less suitable for heavier workloads involving photo editing, video editing or other resource-intensive applications. The integrated graphics can handle everyday multimedia tasks and casual gaming, but demanding games and graphics-heavy creative applications are outside its intended use.

Application compatibility is another important consideration with Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops. Windows 11 supports applications developed natively for ARM processors, while its Prism emulation layer allows many traditional x86 and x64 applications to run on these machines. Several commonly used applications, including Microsoft 365, Chrome, WhatsApp and Zoom, have native ARM versions. This has made the transition to Windows on ARM easier, although compatibility is still not universal. Some specialised applications, older software and peripherals that depend on specific drivers may not work as expected. The laptop also carries Microsoft's Copilot+ PC branding, giving it access to Windows' on-device AI features. Its NPU handles supported workloads, including Windows Studio Effects for webcam enhancements and Live Captions.

There is, however, an important limitation with this particular configuration. Microsoft's Recall feature requires at least 16GB RAM, which means the 8GB variant does not meet its minimum system requirements despite having the required class of NPU. Battery life The Vivobook S14 Flip has a 50Wh battery, which delivered decent endurance during my testing. With a work routine involving video streaming, document editing, split-screen multitasking and browsing, the laptop comfortably lasted a full working day, with enough charge left for a few YouTube videos afterwards. Verdict The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip gets some important things right. Its OLED display is the biggest attraction, offering a bright and crisp viewing experience that works well for both productivity and entertainment. The hinge is also well implemented, making the transition between laptop, tent and tablet modes useful. Quiet operation and decent battery life add to its appeal as an everyday machine.