Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 review: Ticks the right boxes for an everyday laptop

I have used quite a few work-centric laptops over the years, and the IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 immediately felt familiar. It has the same basic idea of a practical Windows laptop with a large screen, a full-sized keyboard and enough hardware for everyday work. The unit I tested comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

I used the IdeaPad Slim 3 as my primary laptop for about two weeks, which meant writing, browsing with multiple tabs open, attending video calls, working on documents, watching videos and playing some casual games. I also carried it around with me rather than using it only at a desk.

On paper, there is nothing particularly unusual about the configuration. But after using it as my everyday laptop for two weeks, I found that some of its choices worked better for my workflow than others. Here's what I found. Design and build The IdeaPad Slim 3 has an understated design. The Luna Grey finish keeps the laptop looking like a work machine, with a large 15.3-inch display and a relatively slim body. It does not have the metal construction found on premium Lenovo laptops, but the plastic chassis does not feel flimsy in day-to-day use. The laptop is around 16.9mm thick and weighs about 1.49kg, which is reasonable for a machine with a screen this large.

ALSO READ: ASUS Pad review: An Android tablet for work, play and everything in between The larger footprint does make it more of a desk laptop than something I would want to carry around all day. At the same time, it is not particularly difficult to put into a backpack and take it outstation. Lenovo has also included MIL-STD-810H testing for the laptop, along with a webcam privacy shutter. The latter is something I prefer seeing on laptops. Display The 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display is one of the more useful parts of the IdeaPad Slim 3. The fullHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio provides a little more vertical space than a conventional screen. That extra space is useful when working on documents, browsing long webpages or keeping multiple windows open.

The panel can reach 400 nits and has an anti-glare coating. I found the brightness sufficient for indoor use and office environments, while the matte finish helps when there is a window or light source behind you. There is a limitation here. The display runs at 60Hz and covers 45 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut. That is fine for writing, spreadsheets, browsing, video calls and watching videos, but it is not a screen I would pick for colour-sensitive photo or video work. The large size does make up for some of that. A 15.3-inch screen gives the laptop enough room to keep multiple applications visible without everything feeling cramped.

Keyboard and trackpad The keyboard is one of the reasons the IdeaPad Slim 3 works well as a work laptop. There is plenty of space around the keys and the full-sized layout includes a numeric keypad. The keys have enough travel for regular typing, and the backlight is useful when working in low-light conditions. The numeric keypad can take a little getting used to if you are more accustomed to a compact keyboard. It also pushes the main keyboard slightly towards the left, but that is expected on a 15-inch laptop with a dedicated number pad. ALSO READ: HP OmniPad 12 review: Android tablet convenience with laptop ambitions

The trackpad is large enough for Windows gestures and regular navigation. I did not find myself reaching for a mouse for basic work, although the trackpad does not have the same feel or precision as the glass surfaces found on more expensive laptops. Performance and battery The IdeaPad Slim 3 I used is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 322 from the Series 3 family, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. For my regular workload, the laptop handled things without much trouble. I could keep several browser tabs open alongside documents, email and other applications, and switching between them remained smooth. Application launches and file transfers were also quick enough for everyday use.

The integrated Intel graphics are fine for casual gaming, but there is a limit to what the laptop can handle. Lighter games run well, while more demanding titles require compromises. The same applies to heavier creative workloads, where the IdeaPad Slim 3 does not have the graphics performance of a dedicated GPU laptop. One thing I noticed during my two weeks with the laptop was how quiet it remained during regular use. I rarely heard the fans spinning while writing, browsing or working on documents. Even when the workload picked up, the fan noise was not something I found distracting. The base does get warm during extended gaming sessions, though. It can become uncomfortable if the laptop is being used directly on the lap for a long period. The good thing is that the heat does not travel up towards the keyboard area, so the keys remain comfortable to use.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 has a 60Wh battery and supports Lenovo's Rapid Charge Boost. With my usual mix of browsing, writing, video calls and document work, the laptop lasted through a normal working day without needing a top-up. Battery life drops with heavier workloads, particularly gaming, but that is expected. Lenovo includes a 65W charger in the box. It is reasonably compact and uses a proprietary connector rather than USB-C. The laptop can also be charged through its USB-C port, which is useful when carrying a compatible charger. However, the IdeaPad Slim 3 has only one USB-C port, so using it for charging means giving up that port for other accessories.

Webcam, speakers and ports The 1080p webcam is decent. Video calls look sharper than they would on a typical 720p webcam, and the physical privacy shutter is a useful addition. The laptop also has dual-array microphones, which are adequate for video calls. The speakers support Dolby Audio and can get reasonably loud. They are fine for meetings, YouTube videos and casual movie watching, although headphones are still the better option for music. The port selection is one of the more useful aspects of the IdeaPad Slim 3. Apart from having only one USB-C port, the laptop has two USB-A ports, HDMI, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. The USB-C port also supports power delivery and DisplayPort. For a laptop in this segment, the overall collection of ports is impressive and covers most of the accessories I would use without needing a hub.

Software and AI features The IdeaPad Slim 3 runs Windows 11 Home and supports Microsoft's Copilot+ PC features. It also comes with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic, depending on the configuration. As a Copilot+ PC, it gets Microsoft's newer AI features, including image editing tools such as Generative Erase and Restyle. There is also Windows Recall, which takes snapshots of activity on the PC and lets you search through them to find something you were working on earlier. The feature I find the most useful in the lot is the improved Windows Search. It lets you look for files, settings and other content on the laptop using natural language, so searches do not have to match the exact name of the file or setting.

Lenovo also includes its Vantage software for system updates, device settings and troubleshooting. The app now has a virtual assistant called Lena, which can help troubleshoot issues based on a natural-language description of the problem. However, I did run into some stability issues during my time with the laptop. On a few occasions, it ran into an error and restarted automatically, including after I had installed the available software and driver updates. Verdict The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 is a fairly straightforward laptop. Priced at Rs 109,990, it has a large 16:10 display, a comfortable keyboard, enough ports, good everyday performance and a webcam that is usable for regular video calls.