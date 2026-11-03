Sandisk Extreme Fit review: The USB-C flash drive you can leave plugged in

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive stands out not because it offers transfer speeds that no other flash drive can match, but because of its compact form factor. It is designed to remain plugged into a device without getting in the way, making it easier to carry additional storage without having to worry about packing a flash drive separately.

The range starts at 64GB, with advertised read speeds of up to 300MB/s, and goes up to 1TB. All variants from 128GB onwards offer read speeds of up to 400MB/s. For this review, I tested the 512GB variant and was surprised by how seamlessly it became part of my work, travel and personal ecosystem for storage and data transfer.

Is it perfect? Not quite. There are a few quirks, but none significant enough to undermine its core proposition. Design and everyday usability The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is so small that I barely noticed its presence unless I needed it. That is precisely what makes it different from conventional flash drives. It can remain plugged into a laptop or another compatible device without occupying much space or getting in the way. However, its compact dimensions also introduce a practical concern. It is easy to forget that the drive is plugged in, and equally easy to misplace when removed. I found myself making a conscious effort to ensure that I did not leave it behind after using it.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 review: What works & what gives me pause Sandisk offers a storage case (sold separately) that provides protection when the drive is not in use. It also serves a practical purpose by making the drive easier to account for when packing up after use. File system and compatibility Out of the box, the flash drive comes formatted in FAT32, allowing it to work across a range of devices and operating systems, including macOS, Windows, iPhone, iPad and Android. However, FAT32 has a limitation: individual files larger than 4GB cannot be transferred. This became relevant during my testing, as I had to move files exceeding that size. I therefore reformatted the drive to exFAT, which supports larger files while retaining broad compatibility across modern operating systems.

I would have preferred NTFS, but that would have introduced compatibility limitations with macOS and iOS without additional software. The choice of file system, therefore, involves a trade-off between cross-platform compatibility and support for larger files. For everyday storage and file transfers, the out-of-the-box configuration should suffice for most users. However, those who regularly move large files will need to consider reformatting the drive and the compatibility implications that come with it. Performance and thermals The other quirk I encountered was heat. Given its compact dimensions, the flash drive heats up considerably during data transfers. This also affects performance, with transfer speeds dropping as the drive heats up.

This is the one aspect I would like Sandisk to address, as sustained transfer performance matters when moving large volumes of data. That said, once I accounted for this behaviour, it did not significantly disrupt my workflow. Who is it for The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive makes sense at a time when storage requirements are increasing, while entry-level configurations of PCs and smartphones continue to offer limited onboard capacity. ALSO READ: Apple reports record India revenue in Jul-Sep quarter on iPhone, Mac demand For someone using a PC with 256GB of storage, the drive offers a convenient way to expand available space without carrying an external SSD. It can remain plugged into one of the USB-C ports, providing additional room for files, photos and other content that does not need to be accessed frequently.

The same applies to smartphones with 128GB of onboard storage. The drive can help offload photos, videos and files that users may not need to keep on their phones at all times. It is not intended to replace an external SSD, particularly for users who regularly work with large files or need sustained high-speed transfers. Instead, its appeal lies in having additional storage readily available without the bulk of a conventional external drive. Pricing and availability The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is available in five storage capacities in India: 64GB: ₹2,049

128GB: ₹2,799

256GB: ₹4,899

512GB: ₹4,999

1TB: ₹17,299 Verdict The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is built around a simple proposition: additional storage that does not require additional effort to carry. Its compact design makes it convenient to keep plugged into a laptop or compatible device, while its cross-platform compatibility and range of storage capacities make it useful across work, travel and personal use.