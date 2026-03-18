1 killed, another injured in shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico

A shooting at a US Air Force base in New Mexico has left one person dead and another wounded, according to military officials.

The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown at about 5:30 p.m on Tuesday because of reports of an active shooter, according to a statement released by the base. The person who was wounded has been taken for medical treatment.

Security officials have confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

"Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time," the statement said.

Neither the names of the people shot nor additional details on the shooting have been released.