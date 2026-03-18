1 killed, another injured in shooting at US Air Force base in New Mexico
The Air Force base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter
The Air Force base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter
A shooting at a US Air Force base in New Mexico has left one person dead and another wounded, according to military officials.
The Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo was put on lockdown at about 5:30 p.m on Tuesday because of reports of an active shooter, according to a statement released by the base. The person who was wounded has been taken for medical treatment.
Security officials have confirmed the base is safe and the lockdown has been lifted.
"Emergency personnel are responding to the situation and there is no threat at this time," the statement said.
Neither the names of the people shot nor additional details on the shooting have been released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:16 AM IST