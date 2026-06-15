How West Asia crisis unfolded: From Khamenei's death to possible peace deal

A breakthrough in the Iran-Israel war seems imminent, with US President Donald Trump finally brokering a ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic, potentially ending the three-month war that reshaped West Asia. The agreement, according to Trump, involves the US lifting its naval blockade and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in a landmark deal he said will be signed this Friday.

The conflict between Iran and Israel marked the most direct military confrontation between the two regional rivals in decades. What began as a large-scale Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear and military facilities quickly escalated into a cycle of missile and drone strikes, drawing in the US and raising fears of a wider Middle East war.

Here's a timeline of the key events: Feb. 28: After days of anticipation, US-Israel hit Iran with coordinated airstrikes. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is killed along with many senior political and military leaders in strikes on his office in Tehran. Iran responds immediately with retaliatory strikes on Israel, US military infrastructure across West Asia. Air defence systems are activated across the region as multiple countries close airspace and raise security alerts. March 1: Iranian drone strikes kill 6 US troops at their base in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, marking the first US military casualty in the conflict. Three US F-15 fighter jets are also shot down by friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defenses.

Iranian missiles strike multiple commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first efforts by the Islamic Republic to choke the strategic chokepoint. March 2: The Iran-backed Hezbollah opens a new front against Israel by launching attacks into its north, saying the strikes are in response to months of Israeli bombardment in Lebanon. Israel intensifies its offensive, carrying out fresh airstrikes in Beirut and expanding ground operations along the shared border. March 4: US submarine sinks the Iranian IRIS Dena frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing at least 104 crew members, according to the Iranian military.

In one of its broadest evacuation orders of the conflict, the Israeli military warns all residents south of Lebanon’s Litani River to leave immediately and head north, ahead of planned strikes. The order encompassed a large area of southern Lebanon, underscoring the scale of the imminent operation. March 8: Iran's Assembly of Experts chooses Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's next supreme leader, succeeding his father who was assassinated in February 28 strikes. The appointment is reportedly backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, where Mojtaba once served and maintains close ties. March 12: The US military suffered one of its deadliest non-combat losses of the conflict when a KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six airmen on board. A second aircraft involved in the incident landed safely despite sustaining damage.

March 17: An Israeli strike in Tehran killed Ali Larijani, the powerful secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, dealing another blow to the country's political and security establishment. March 18: Israel struck the South Pars gas field, extending the conflict to Iran's energy infrastructure and prompting Tehran to threaten Gulf energy facilities. March 20: Iran allegedly targets Diego Garcia US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, around 2,500 miles from Iranian territory. The attack failed to hit its target revealing a potential missile range far beyond Tehran's previously acknowledged capabilities. March 24: US and Israeli strikes hit major Iranian steel facilities, expanding attacks on economic infrastructure. Iran responded with drone and missile strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, damaging US aircraft. The same day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz signalled a broader campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

March 28: The Iran-backed Houthis entered the conflict with a ballistic missile attack on Israel, while the US reinforced its military presence in the region by deploying thousands of Marines and soldiers amid reports of preparations for ground operations. March 30: Trump reiterates his demand of ending Iranian harassment of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening more US strikes on Iranian energy facilities and desalination plants. March 31: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says Israeli forces would occupy territory in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, about 30 km (18 miles) north of the border, and prevent hundreds of thousands of displaced residents from returning, signalling a major expansion of Israel's objectives in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, China and Pakistan put forward a five-point peace proposal to end the war. April 3: A US F-15 fighter jet is shot down in Iran. One crew member was rescued quickly, while the second evaded capture for more than 24 hours before being recovered by US commandos in a major search-and-rescue operation. April 6: Trump threatened to devastate Iran's infrastructure within hours unless it accepted a US-backed deal and reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran rejects a 45-day ceasefire proposal, demanding a permanent settlement and guarantees against future attacks. Apr 8: The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Israeli aerial attacks kill over 300 in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, in a 10-minute attack.

Apr 11: A US delegation led by JD Vance holds historic face-to-face talks with top Iranian negotiators in Pakistan. The US and Iran fail to reach a peace. April 12: Trump announces the US Navy will immediately begin a blockade on ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. April 24: After multiple ceasefire failures, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives in Islamabad to discuss the US-Iran ceasefire with Pakistan's top leadership. May 1: Iran proposes revised peace proposal to Washington, setting a one-month deadline to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the US blockade and begin negotiations on sanctions and regional stability.

May 7: Pakistan announces new round of indirect US-Iran talks after Tehran's revised peace proposal received a preliminary response from Washington. Fighting continues despite diplomatic efforts. May 10: Iran and the US began a temporary reduction in hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate negotiations, though both sides accused each other of violating understandings reached through mediators. May 18: US and Iran agree to another ceasefire framework brokered by Pakistan. The deal includes discussions on maritime security, sanctions relief and the future of the US naval blockade. May 25: Negotiators from Iran and the US held their most substantive talks of the war in Islamabad. The talks produced no agreement but kept negotiations alive.

May 31: Israel launched its deepest ground incursion into Lebanon in over a quarter-century as Hezbollah intensified drone and missile attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. Jun 1: US says it targeted Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American MQ-1 Predator drone. Iran attacks US soldiers in Kuwait with missiles. Jun 3: Iranian drone strike on Kuwait airport leaves an Indian national dead. June 8: US and Iranian negotiators reach a preliminary understanding on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing restrictions on shipping, one of the central disputes that had prolonged the conflict.