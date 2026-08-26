14 infants killed in fire at major hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad

At least 14 infants were killed on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, authorities said.

The fire occurred around 7 am at the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital.

In a statement, the Islamabad administration said 14 newborns were killed when the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child ward.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward.

"At least one baby was saved by a doctor," she said.

The administration statement said rescue teams were rushed to the scene, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the rescue operation. "The fire was immediately brought under control," it said, adding that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident. PIMS spokesperson Jalil said the fire appeared to have been caused by a short circuit and added that the flames had been extinguished, but the cooling process would take some time. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told the media that the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of oxygen lines in the ward.

He said a probe was ongoing and those responsible for negligence would not be spared, adding the incident's preliminary report would be presented to the prime minister within 14 hours. He said two doctors, two nurses and other medical staff were also present inside the hospital when the fire broke out. Health Minister Mustaf Kamal said that hospital administration has contacted parents for samples to carry out DNA testing of some infants whose dead bodies could not be recognised. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a high-level meeting of the Islamabad administration to discuss the incident. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, he expressed sorrow over the incident and directed an immediate investigation.