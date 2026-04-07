'14 million ready to sacrifice lives': Iran Prez as Trump's deadline nears

As the countdown continues to US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Iran to come at the negotiating table, President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that Iranians are ready to sacrifice their lives to defend the country.

He made the remarks in a post on X. The Iranian President said that he, too stands ready to be sacrificed for the country.

"Over 14 million proud Iranians have, up to this moment, declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in defense of Iran. I too have been, am, and will be a sacrificer for Iran", Pzeshkian wrote on X.

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, called on the nation's athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants, a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes following a series of specific ultimatums from US President Donald President Trump.

In a video message, he invited all youth, athletes, artists, students and faculty on Tuesday at 2 PM (local Iran time) to gather near power plants. "These are our wealth and belongings", he said in the message. The call for human shields comes in response to President Trump's recent "8:00 PM deadline" (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges. Trump stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window.