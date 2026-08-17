2 killed as Russian strike hits ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ukraine

Two people were killed after a Russian strike hit the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ukraine, partially disrupting operations at the country's largest steelworks owned by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

According to Russian state-run newspaper Rossiya Gazeta, the strike on Sunday hit key energy and blast furnace production facilities at the plant in Kryvyi Rih.

"ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest steel plant, announced a partial shutdown following Russian strikes," it said.

The report described the facility as part of Ukraine's strategic economic and security complex.

Quoting ArcelorMittal's press service, Ukraine's English-language newspaper Kyiv Post reported that the missile strike on the facility killed two people and injured 13 workers and contractors.