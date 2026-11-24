Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to the country from India on December 16, despite facing a death sentence, more than two years after fleeing Dhaka following a student-led uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule.

Hasina wants the Bangladesh government to arrange her return from Delhi on a flight operated by the country's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, reported Reuters. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Her proposed return date coincides with Bangladesh's Victory Day, which commemorates the country's liberation from Pakistan in 1971. The announcement comes amid an ongoing dispute over her travel documents and extradition. Hasina's existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card were revoked after she fled to India in August 2024. India Today reported that her London-based legal representatives, Matrix Chambers, approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on November 9 seeking a fresh passport and identity card. They subsequently sent a follow-up communication seeking an update on the application. The Bangladesh government has questioned the legal basis of the request and said it would not issue travel documents to Hasina. Dhaka has maintained that her return should take place through the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India. It has formally sought her extradition, with Indian authorities indicating that the request is being examined through the appropriate legal process.