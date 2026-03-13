3,100 attacks against minorities in Bangladesh since Aug 2024: Centre

About 3,100 incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities took place in Bangladesh from August 2024 till February 2026, according to data from human rights organisations, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also said the government of India continuously monitors incidents of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including on their homes, properties, businesses and places of worship.

"As per available data from human rights organisations, about 3,100 incidents of violence against Hindu and other minorities have taken place across Bangladesh from August 2024 till February 2026," he said.

India has consistently raised the matter of safety and security of the minorities with the authorities in Bangladesh at all relevant occasions, including at the highest level. The issue has also been discussed with foreign interlocutors. "It is the expectation of the Government of India that the Government of Bangladesh will thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence against minorities to justice," the MoS said. The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh, he said. Indian mission and posts in Bangladesh ensure that distressed Indian nationals are extended help and support promptly. The mission remains accessible to all Indian citizens in Bangladesh through a 24x7 emergency helpline number.