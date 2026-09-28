3 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at Detroit strip club, says police

Three people were killed and four more were injured when an argument led to gunfire at an after-hours strip club Sunday morning in Detroit, officials said.

Police responding to the 7:21 am shooting on a largely residential street found three men who had been fatally shot, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters at a news conference.

Four more people two men and two women were taken in private cars to area hospitals. None are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

All the victims are thought to be in their 20s and 30s, Bettison said.

"A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence," he said.