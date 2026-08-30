49 Indians missing after Tibet mudslide; death toll climbs to nearly 800

The death toll from flash floods in Tibet near the Nepal border climbed to 16, with 546 people, including 49 Indians, still missing, Chinese officials said. The massive flash floods struck the immigration port at Gyirong-Nepal border on August 26, where hundreds waited on both sides either to enter or exit Tibet.

In Nepal, the death toll has surged to 781, while nearly 2,500 remain missing.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the border, also left 546 people missing in Tibet. The missing included 261 foreigners from 23 countries, including 49 Indians.

A large number of Indian pilgrims were visiting Tibet to take part in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after ties between China and India improved. The missing people include 104 people from Nepal, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the US, and 15 from the UK. Others from Canada, Australia, South Africa, Malaysia, Germany, Russia, Ireland, are also missing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Chinese authorities have notified the embassies and consulates of the countries to which the missing people belong, it said. Following multiple rounds of searches, site inspections and checks of individuals at the port, no foreign tourists are currently stranded in Gyirong County, it added. China has also opened two 24-hour English-language hotlines for the families of the missing foreign nationals.

Nepal to seek assistance from India, China and others As many as 537 workers and employees remained unaccounted for at nine hydropower projects in Nepal’s flood-hit Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, with rescue teams intensifying efforts to reach people believed trapped inside tunnels blocked by mud and debris. Rescue operations have been hampered by mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances, damaged infrastructure, difficult terrain and adverse weather, prompting Nepal to seek assistance from India, China and others. According to the Independent Power Producers’ Association in Nepal, 898 workers and employees at nine hydropower projects in the two districts were initially reported out of contact following the floods.

India sends 68.5 tonnes of relief, technical teams to assist in rescue ops India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal, sent technical teams, forensic experts and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, the Indian embassy said. India has sent a specialised technical contingent, including tunnel experts, along with equipment for search and rescue operations in hydropower tunnels where workers are believed to be trapped following Wednesday’s devastating flash floods, the embassy added. In Nepal’s hospitals, which have been witnessing major crowds of people looking for their missing relatives, the focus is increasingly shifting towards identifying the dead. The identified bodies are being handed over to their families after the verification process.

A fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X. An 11-member Indian technical team comprising doctors, paramedics and tunnel engineers had arrived in Kathmandu on Friday and carried out an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-affected Trishuli area of Nuwakot district on Saturday, the embassy said. Nepal has sought assistance from India and China for the construction of 42 Bailey bridges to restore transport links in the flood-hit areas. The portable bridges can be assembled quickly without heavy machinery or specialised tools.