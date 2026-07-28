Home / World News / 7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

7.1-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface

flood, tsunami, flash food
The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo (Representative Image)
AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:57 PM IST
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An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake.

The quake occurred in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :JapanearthquakesTsunamiTsunami alert centre

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

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