75 women expected to benefit from BofA settlement in Epstein case: Lawyers

Lawyers say up to 75 women who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein since 2008 may benefit from a USD 72.5 million fund set up as part of a settlement Bank of America reached with lawyers representing the women.

US District Judge Jed S Rakoff gave the deal preliminary approval Thursday and set a final approval hearing for August 27. He also ordered lawyers to submit to him by Friday a broader list of publications to be used to notify Epstein victims that the settlement fund exists.

The judge said he wanted to ensure "nobody is left out." Lawyers for women abused by Epstein had sued the bank, saying it ignored suspicious financial transactions involving Epstein that occurred while he was abusing girls and women from June 2008 to his arrest in early July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.