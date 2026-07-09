A few officials saw case for June rate hike: Federal Reserve minutes

A few Federal Reserve officials in their most recent policy meeting said there was a case for raising interest rates, though they ultimately supported the decision to leave rates on hold.

More generally, minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC’s) June 16-17 meeting released Wednesday, reflected growing concern among policymakers over inflation just as worries over the labor market slightly receded.

“Participants generally assessed that information received over the intermeeting period suggested that upside risks to price stability remained elevated while downside risks to achieving maximum employment had moderated a bit,” the minutes said.

The FOMC voted unanimously at its June meeting to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent in its first gathering under Chairman Kevin Warsh’s leadership. In their post-meeting statement, officials said inflation remained elevated and vowed to deliver price stability.

New rate projections released following the gathering showed nine officials foresaw at least one quarter-point hike this year, with six anticipating at least two. Another nine expected no move or a cut. The new Fed chairman, who has been critical of so-called forward guidance, declined to submit a rate forecast. The committee discussed various scenarios for how the United States (US) economy might evolve in coming months. In a scenario featuring moderating inflation, most participants said they expected the central bank would “maintain or eventually lower the target range for the federal funds rate.” Still, in another scenario in which inflation remains elevated due to strong artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand, high energy prices and tariffs, most said “some policy firming would likely be warranted.”

Those concerns were supported just a week later by fresh data showing the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose in May by 4.1 per cent from a year earlier, the most since April 2023. That was driven largely by the Iran war’s impact on energy prices, but the core measure, which strips out volatile food and energy components, also jumped by 3.4 per cent. Since the meeting, the overall inflation picture has been clouded by movements in oil prices connected to news from the West Asia. Crude prices tumbled as a ceasefire between Iran and the US appeared to take hold, allowing for the passage of more shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but renewed hostilities this week have sent oil prices higher again.