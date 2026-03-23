A look back at WTO ministerial conferences since 1996: Key outcomes, agenda

–It set the mandate for negotiations focusing on reducing barriers to trade in agriculture, industrial goods, services, intellectual property while giving more weight to the concerns of developing and least developed countries

–Separate declaration on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement was adopted to support public health and access to medicines. It gave developing countries the flexibility in implementing intellectual property rules

–The accession of China into the WTO was formally approved, paving way for its tremendous economic growth through deeper integration with the global economy. According to the WTO DG, the country’s economic rise lifted millions out of poverty, not only within China but also in its trading partners across the developing world.