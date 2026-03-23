A look back at WTO ministerial conferences since 1996: Key outcomes, agenda

MC5 (2003): Cancun, Mexico
Global backdrop: Post 9/11 tensions and Iraq war
–Failed to have an agreement on a ministerial declaration due to deep divergences between countries, especially over whether to launch negotiations on the ‘Singapore issues’, which included government procurement, competition, trade facilitation and investment
–There were differences between developed and developing countries over issues such as agriculture subsidies
Global backdrop: Protest against WTO led by South Korean farmers
–Member nations agreed to eliminate agricultural export subsidies by the end of 2013