Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China slams US sanctions on Russia, Iran

China criticized the new US law that strengthens sanctions on Russia and extends trade measures on Iran, which was signed late Friday by President Donald Trump.

Bejing has “consistently opposed” unilateral sanctions and so-called secondary sanctions, according to a Commerce Ministry spokesperson.

Specifically, China is against sanctions that lack United Nations authorization or a basis in international law, the spokesperson said in a statement posted on Saturday.

China will closely monitor Washington‘s next steps and reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, development interests and the legitimate rights and interests of its companies, while calling for stable trade ties through dialogue and consultation, the spokesperson said.