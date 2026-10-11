AI issuers upend debt market safety valve as borrowing costs rise

By Tasos Vossos

When financing gets more expensive, companies usually slow down their bond sales. Tech companies have instead been ramping up this year, and talk this week of potential big financings from SpaceX and Broadcom Inc. only amplified investor fears about the wave of coming debt.

Big tech companies known as hyperscalers are willing to pay higher yields, because they’re borrowing to fund artificial intelligence investments like data centers and AI chips, and their potential profits are enormous. OpenAI expects its annualized revenue to reach $70 billion or more by the end of the year.

But their willingness to borrow even when credit is growing more expensive threatens to disrupt a longstanding safety valve in debt markets, where rising borrowing costs typically cut into issuance and give investors relief from new supply. For a decade through 2025, high-grade debt sales were negatively correlated with borrowing costs, as companies tended to avoid selling bonds into a weakening market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This year that relationship has flipped, with yields and the supply of new bonds climbing together. Companies have sold $1.69 trillion of US corporate bonds this year, up about 30% from the same time last year, while average yields this year have risen about 1.2 percentage point to 5.97% as of Thursday’s close. “Capital expenditure from hyperscalers is expected at around $1 trillion next year, which means AI bond issuance isn’t going to slow down despite the higher-rate environment,” said Scott Schulte, global co-head of investment grade debt syndicate at Barclays. “There’s a lot of investor concern about the market’s ability to absorb all the supply, especially when several European elections coming up may push global yields higher.”

Those concerns are showing up in credit derivatives and risk premiums on many tech companies, which broadly rose on Wednesday and Thursday after reports of additional big tech financings coming. Bloomberg and other press outlets reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks with banks and investors to raise $40 billion to buy chips from Nvidia Corp. It would be among the biggest-ever debt financings for the AI buildout. The deal is expected to close next year. Broadcom Inc., meanwhile, is sketching out plans for another blockbuster deal to help OpenAI buy custom AI chips that the two companies are developing together, Bloomberg and other press outlets reported this week. That’s soon after Broadcom started to gather $60 billion of AI chip financing to benefit Anthropic PBC and other companies.

Even if this fundraising doesn’t happen this year, the deals underscore how relentless the wave of debt hitting the market is. Rising yields might not have much impact on their demand for capital: an increase of 0.25 to 0.75 percentage points in credit spreads would mostly only affect the makeup of issuance for hyperscalers, with more borrowing moving to the short end, according to strategists led by Craig Nicol at hedge fund Sona Asset Management in a note dated Sept. 2026. “Price-insensitive” supply is how Hans Mikkelsen, TD Securities’ US credit strategist, put it in a note to clients in late September, pointing to both artificial intelligence-related activity and M&A. He expects spreads will widen further to accommodate the extra supply.

For most other companies, rising yields will slow down issuance, as evident this week. In the US, corporations sold just $11.4 billion of notes, less than the $25 billion to $30 billion that dealers had expected, after average yields for investment-grade firms globally have risen to about 5.5%, or within half a percentage point of their post-financial crisis high. They were below 5% in early August. In Europe, bond sales reached €16.2 billion ($18.1 billion) this week, trailing even the most pessimistic estimates in Bloomberg’s weekly survey. Yields are rising for a host of reasons now. In addition to corporate financing for AI, governments are borrowing more, and inflation fears have grown in recent months as the standoff between the US and Iran persists.