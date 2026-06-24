AI riches fuel economic divide in chip powerhouse countries of Asia

By Meaghan Tobin & Catie Edmondson

In South Korea and Taiwan, the world’s hunger for artificial intelligence (AI) has unleashed a boom unlike anything seen in years. The two economies are home to the small cluster of companies that produce the coveted chips AI cannot run without. As exports climb to record highs and stock markets soar, the rush to cash in has reached a fever pitch. On social media, young people question the point of their jobs, saying they could earn as much — or more — trading stocks.

Yet the windfall is masking a far bleaker picture across much of the rest of the economy. Industries outside chip making are struggling to navigate a turbulent landscape upended by energy and tariff shocks. For both places, the skyrocketing growth springs from a narrow, highly specialised sector that employs only a sliver of the population. Everybody else is left scrambling to find a way in.

As investors pour money into chip stocks, chasing a share of the AI bonanza, they are amplifying the market’s wild swings. Korean stocks plunged 10 per cent on Tuesday, setting off a global tech sell-off, before rising over 3 per cent a day later. Economists describe the phenomenon as a “K-shaped” divide, in which some industries and socioeconomic groups thrive while others stall or fall behind. The enormous AI demand, Taiwan’s central bank cautioned in a statement this month, risks creating an economy in which “different groups or industries experience drastically different economic outcomes.” “The wealthy thrive,” the bank said. “The low-income group struggles.”

Few places illustrate that split more clearly than the homelands of the world’s semiconductor giants, where companies including Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are reaping record profits while much of the rest struggles. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi is the world’s best-performing major stock index since the start of the year. Samsung and SK Hynix have each crossed $1 trillion in market valuation. Samsung and SK Hynix dominate production of the memory chips that help AI systems store information. These systems require enormous amounts of high-bandwidth memory, making the two conglomerates indispensable to the global AI build-out. “Because semiconductors now account for such an outsized share of Korea’s export value, the headline numbers look strong,” said Sang-Ha Yoon, executive director of the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, a government-funded think tank.

But those figures conceal a growing divergence. Non-semiconductor exports — petrochemicals, steel, batteries, auto parts — are struggling with weak demand and intense competition from China. As the benefits of the boom become increasingly concentrated, many South Koreans have started looking to the stock market to share in the gains. Last month, stockbrokers reported that South Korean seniors were cashing in life insurance policies and retirement savings to buy chip stocks. Nearly 83 per cent of net stock purchases by retail investors on the Kospi this year have been Samsung or SK Hynix, according to Young Gon Lee, an analyst at Toss Securities. “We are seeing capital that had remained in safer assets move into riskier assets in search of higher expected returns,” Lee said.

The enthusiasm extends to Taiwan, which last month overtook India to become the world’s fifth-largest equity market. TSMC, which manufactures the world’s most advanced AI chips, accounts for more than 40 per cent of the value of Taiwan’s benchmark index and carries a market capitalisation approaching $2 trillion. Taiwan’s economic growth accrues mostly for the wealthy, such as TSMC shareholders, Wu said. “But the salaries of ordinary people haven’t grown much.” Many companies have gone out of business, and others have put day labourers on unpaid leave — widening the gap between workers in traditional manufacturing and those with steady jobs in the technology sector. Questions about who benefits from the technology windfall have become a source of political and labour tension in South Korea.

Last month, workers at Samsung threatened a strike that would have disrupted the national economy and the global technology supply chain, demanding that the company commit 15 percent of its operating profit to employee bonuses. Samsung agreed to 10.5 per cent. Should Samsung reach the roughly $200 billion in operating profit this year projected by some financial analysts, workers in its semiconductor division could receive bonuses of as much as $430,000, a spokesman for Samsung said. The average monthly wage in South Korea last year was around $2,800, according to government data. The dispute at Samsung may be an early sign of a wider debate over how the gains from AI should be shared.