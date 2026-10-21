AI to spur Southeast Asia's digital economy to $368 billion, shows study

By Gabrielle Ng

Artificial intelligence is helping Southeast Asia’s digital economy deliver robust growth in the face of rising prices and teetering demand, according to a group of researchers.

Online spending across the region will rise about 17% this year to $368 billion, a report from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co. showed, a slight slowdown from a year earlier. While sputtering economic growth and elevated inflation are weighing on consumer demand in categories from ecommerce to travel, the region’s digital businesses have harnessed AI to better target consumers and spur spending.

The region of about 700 million people is a battleground for ecommerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Shopee parent Sea Ltd., ride-hailing and food-delivery firms including Grab Holdings Ltd. and GoTo Group, and online travel agencies like Trip.com Group Ltd. and Traveloka. To cope with the intense competition, the companies are betting on rising internet use and consumer spending to fuel their revenue growth.

Still, elevated inflation and interest rates, as well as jolts to energy prices from geopolitical shocks, are weighing on consumers’ spending power. Concerns that any retreat in the world’s AI push could reduce demand at Southeast Asia’s crucial hardware industry are further tapering expectations for the regional economy. AI is helping digital businesses partially offset such risks. Online media is on track to grow at its strongest pace in at least five years, helped by swelling advertising revenue from AI promoting content, according to the report. About 62% of Southeast Asian consumers are now more confident using AI to make critical decisions than they were last year, the report showed.