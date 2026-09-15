Airbus sees no softening in demand despite geopolitical headwinds

Airbus has not seen any ​softening in aircraft demand or deliveries due to geopolitical or supply chain headwinds, its Asia-Pacific president said on Tuesday.

"We continue to see strong demand," Airbus Asia-Pacific President Anand Stanley said during a briefing in Hong Kong on its ‌2026-2045 market forecast focused on ​the Asia-Pacific region.

"Not only that, we ​continue to see a strong readiness to take deliveries and ​a strong uptick in deliveries across the board, and this is not just in Asia-Pacific, but we also see that we are continuing to do our deliveries in the Middle East," he said.

Airbus ​forecasts about 42,000 new aircraft will be required globally over the ‌next 20 years, and about 45 per cent of those will be delivered ​to the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region.