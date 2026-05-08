Airtel Africa delays IPO of mobile money unit to second half of 2026

By Loni Prinsloo

Airtel Africa Plc said it plans an initial public offering of its mobile money business in the second half of this year, delaying the sale by a few months.

The company controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises Ltd. could raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion selling shares in London, Bloomberg reported last month.

Airtel delayed the proposed IPO to the second half of the year from the first because of the war in Iran, according to a statement following the announcement of its earnings.

Airtel has long been planning an IPO of Airtel Money after years of rapid growth. Mobile-money operators in sub-Saharan Africa conducted $1.4 trillion of transactions in 2025, according to GSM Association. That’s 66% of global activity.