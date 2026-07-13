Akzo Nobel rejects Nippon's $8.6 billion offer for paint business

By Kiel Porter and Charlotte Hughes-Morgan

Akzo Nobel NV’s board rejected an offer from Nippon Paint Holdings Co. for its decorative paints business, and continued to recommend an agreed merger with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The new acquisition offer for €7.5 billion ($8.6 billion) follows multiple approaches for a deal with Akzo Nobel, which said Monday that the latest proposal “significantly undervalues” its paints unit. Bloomberg News earlier reported on Nippon’s latest move.

The Dutch paint-maker said both its management and supervisory boards “continue to unanimously recommend” the merger with Axalta, which is set to create a paint maker with an enterprise value of about $25 billion.

The offer from Japan’s Nippon is another attempt to derail the proposed Axalta deal as the global paint industry undergoes a wave of consolidation against a backdrop of sluggish demand and rising material costs. The play for part of Akzo Nobel’s business comes just a month after Nippon and Sherwin-Williams Co. ended a joint bid for the entirety of the Dutch paint maker, having seen two all-cash offers rejected. Akzo Nobel said the joint bid would have difficulty getting regulatory approval and its existing agreement to merge with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., announced last November, remained superior. Nippon Paint shares fell as much as 3.4%, the biggest intraday decline in more than a month, before paring some losses.

Akzo Nobel’s management team didn’t engage with Nippon on the latest offer, which values the unit at about 12 times its 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, nor has it communicated the offers to shareholders, people familiar with the matter had previously said. Nippon’s new offer would reunify the Dulux brand on a global basis, while strengthening the companies’ presence in Europe given the decorative paint unit derives almost two thirds of its revenue from the continent, people familiar with it had said. Akzo Nobel announced on an earnings call last year that it was exploring a sale of parts of its decorative paints unit in South East Asia. Nippon is focused on buying the entirety of the unit and is unlikely to make an offer for that division alone, the people had said.