Albania protests: Why are people demanding Edi Rama's resignation?

Albania is witnessing anti-government protests, with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation amid corruption allegations against senior officials. The demonstrations have escalated in Tirana, the capital, with reports of clashes and a fire at the country’s Supreme Court building, raising concerns about political stability and Albania’s ambitions to join the Albania is witnessing anti-government protests, with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation amid corruption allegations against senior officials. The demonstrations have escalated in Tirana, the capital, with reports of clashes and a fire at the country’s Supreme Court building, raising concerns about political stability and Albania’s ambitions to join the European Union (EU).

What is happening in Albania?

The protests entered their sixth consecutive day on Sunday, October 18, with thousands gathering in Tirana to demand Rama’s resignation. Demonstrations have also spread to other cities, drawing more people into the protests against the government.

According to Reuters, protesters targeted government buildings and banks, damaged property and threw paving stones at police. Security forces responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, while several protesters and police officers were injured.

The protests have also seen incidents of arson at government buildings in Tirana. According to Al Jazeera, a fire broke out in the Supreme Court building on Sunday, while an earlier blaze was reported at the Education Ministry. ALSO READ: France unrest: Macron urges calm after 2,400 arrests amid riots, looting The protests have intensified pressure on Rama, who has been in power since 2013 and won a fourth consecutive term in last year’s parliamentary election. Why are people protesting in Albania? The latest protests reflect growing dissatisfaction with the government over corruption allegations, economic pressures and the quality of public services. Although student demands have helped fuel the current demonstrations, the unrest follows months of opposition to a controversial coastal development.

According to Reuters, earlier demonstrations targeted a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The proposed development near protected coastal wetlands, which are home to flamingos, drew criticism over environmental protection and the influence of powerful investors. The protests became associated with the ‘Pink Flamingo Revolution’, with the pink flamingo serving as a symbol of opposition to the proposed luxury resort project. The movement subsequently expanded beyond environmental concerns, with protesters raising broader questions about corruption, political accountability and the government’s handling of public affairs. Three major issues are driving the demonstrations: Education concerns: Students are demanding better university facilities and standards, alongside action on the difficulties young people face in accessing quality education

Corruption allegations: Repeated corruption scandals and concerns over organised crime, including money laundering linked to drug and weapons trafficking, have fuelled criticism of governance in Albania

Jobs and economic pressures: Young people are increasingly frustrated by limited employment opportunities and the difficulty of building a secure future, adding to dissatisfaction with the political establishment Edi Rama’s response to the protests Rama has refused to step down and blamed unspecified foreign interests for fuelling the unrest. He has also said his government is working to tackle corruption and offered to discuss students’ concerns about education costs.

According to Reuters, 388 people had been charged with criminal offences during the demonstrations as of October 18. The Albanian Health Ministry said 272 people, including 169 police officers, had been injured in clashes since October 13. The European Commission has condemned the violence while reaffirming the right of people to protest peacefully. Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party has backed calls for political change and demanded a caretaker government and early elections, according to the Associated Press. The unrest comes as Albania seeks to join the European Union by 2030. The country is among the Western Balkan nations pursuing membership, which requires progress on democratic institutions, the rule of law and tackling corruption.