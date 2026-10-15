Albania's capital sees 8-hour riots as students join anti-govt protests

Protesters in Albania attacked government buildings, banks, businesses and other sites during riots that lasted more than eight hours across the capital Tirana on Wednesday in a violent escalation of an anti-government movement that has staged rallies for months.

Hundreds of youths smashed store fronts, set fires and caused damage to at least four government ministry buildings during running battles with riot police, who used tear gas and water cannon to try and hold back the crowds. Authorities said 23 police officers and six other people were being treated for injuries, while 35 people were detained.

President Bajram Begaj condemned the violence and appealed for calm, adding: "The constitution and the law must remain the boundaries for everyone, without exception." The latest demonstrations, continuing for a second day, were organized by student groups seeking education reforms. But the protesters have joined a broader anti-government campaign opposed to a development project linked to US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.