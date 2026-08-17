Alibaba to sell its gaming arm for $1.5 billion in boost to AI pivot

By Luz Ding

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is selling its gaming arm in a deal worth at least $1.5 billion that will boost the Chinese e-commerce leader’s pivot to AI.

Asian private equity firm Trustar Capital has reached an agreement to acquire Lingxi Games, according to an internal memo distributed on Monday and reviewed by Bloomberg News. “Alibaba is handing Lingxi to Trustar due to better focus on its strategic priorities,” said Zhou Bingshu, chief executive officer of Lingxi Games, without disclosing the size of the deal.

The transaction may value the studio at more than $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alibaba and Trustar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.