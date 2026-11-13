Alice Huang had stake in China data centre serving Huawei, says report

Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who reportedly had an affair with Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, had indirect ownership interests in a Chinese data centre that provided computing services to Huawei, one of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, according to an investigation by CNBC.

The investigation, claiming to be based on Chinese corporate records examined by private intelligence firm Tesari, reportedly traced Huang’s business connections and found a link to a data centre operator whose key customer was Huawei Cloud.

Huawei is one of China's most influential technology companies, with businesses spanning telecommunications equipment, cloud computing, smartphones and semiconductors. It has also become central to China's push to reduce dependence on foreign technology, particularly in advanced chips and AI computing.

ALSO READ: From gaming chips to AI dominance: How Nvidia became a tech powerhouse In 2024, Nvidia identified Huawei as a competitor across AI chips, cloud computing, processors and networking equipment.

How Alice Huang's business network connects to Huawei

The investigation traced the connection through Shanghai Hexi, a Chinese investment firm in which Huang, also known as Huang Le, became a co-owner as early as 2016, the CNBC report detailed.

In 2021, Hexi acquired a 27 per cent stake in data centre developer Shanghai Century Longteng. The company, in turn, held a 50.1 per cent stake in Shenzhen Yifeng Technology, a data centre operator whose key customer was Huawei Cloud.

Hexi had also guaranteed loans used to finance the Shenzhen facility.