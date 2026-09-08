Home / World News / Amazon hires banks for first sterling bond sale to fund AI expansion

Amazon hires banks for first sterling bond sale to fund AI expansion

The tech giant ‌is looking to sell ​3-year, 6-year, 12-year and ​19-year bonds, according to the memo from one ​of the banks arranging the sale

Amazon
The transaction may come as early as Wednesday, subject to market conditions (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 3:46 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Amazon hired banks on Tuesday for ​its first ever sterling bond sale, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as hyperscalers rush to raise funding across currencies to finance the AI boom.
 
The tech giant ‌is looking to sell ​3-year, 6-year, 12-year and ​19-year bonds, according to the memo from one ​of the banks arranging the sale.
 
The transaction may come as early as Wednesday, subject to market conditions, the memo added.
 
It did not specify how much ​money Amazon is looking to raise from the ‌bonds.
 
Hyperscalers like Amazon are increasingly selling bonds across markets ​outside of the U.S. this year, from euros to Swiss francs and the yen, as they seek to diversify ‌their financing sources given ​huge funding needs ‌for the AI transition.
 
The scale of their debt issuance ‌is already testing the limits of investor demand, particularly ​in the U.S. dollar bond market, with some large bond buyers warning over the ​summer that the market is showing signs of indigestion.
 
Amazon's sterling bond sale follows ‌that of Google-parent Alphabet, which raised £5.5 billion ($7.44 billion) from ‌a five-part deal in the currency in February, which included a rare 100-year bond. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Novartis faces third clinical-trial setback in a week as muscle drug fails

Flood-hit Nepal races to rebuild bridges, roads with India, China support

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia trigger fire at oil facilities, 73 injured

China exports surge 25% in Aug on strong demand for autos, high tech goods

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods take effect as trade talks stall

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAmazonBonds

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Next Story