Amazon's new bonds sale draws muted demand as AI debt floods market

By Brian Smith, Michael Gambale and Davide Barbuscia

When Amazon.com Inc. sold its biggest ever bond earlier this year, it was inundated with investor orders amid hype about the artificial intelligence boom. This time around there’s less fanfare.

After demand for the $25 billion bond offering peaked at $62 billion on Tuesday, orders were pared to about $41 billion once the banks managing the transaction trimmed the final spread offered to investors, according to people familiar with the matter. That means demand settled at 1.6 times the deal’s size.

To put that in perspective, US high-grade corporate deals have seen orders average around four times their size this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The softer demand came even as Amazon offered elevated new-issue concessions — a premium to where its existing debt trades — that were several times more than those typically seen the last few months, the data show. It signals there’s a limit to the amount of money sloshing around for debt of even the highest-rated hyperscalers. As Amazon ramps up spending on AI infrastructure, the deal brought its bond issuance over the past year to about $107 billion, the most of any big tech company during that period. “Investors are still showing up but the hysteria from the earlier wave of hyperscaler debt has clearly faded,” said Tony Trzcinka, a portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management. “Wider concessions were needed to price this deal.”

Credit markets have been flooded with AI-linked debt sales, with Tuesday’s deal boosting this year’s total to about $335 billion globally, or more than twice the levels seen in 2025, the data show. The rapid increase in supply has fueled concerns of investor fatigue, with Amazon’s offering prompting outstanding tech bonds to weaken in the secondary market. Amazon, like its big technology rivals, is spending heavily on data center infrastructure to expand computing capacity for itself and its cloud customers during the AI boom and has turned to different corners of the debt market to help fund the spending.

The company, which is expected to spend almost $200 billion this year, has tapped different currencies to fund its plans. The latest deal completes Amazon’s US dollar funding needs for 2026, and any other debt sales in the currency would be opportunistic, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details. Amazon had last tapped the US dollar debt market in March, when it raised $37 billion from what became the fourth-largest US corporate bond sale on record. It also sold €14.5 billion ($16.6 billion) in euro-denominated bonds at the time, followed by bonds in Swiss francs in May and Canadian dollars last month, which was also a record.

Amazon sold the new debt in eight tranches, ranging from three to 40 years, the people said. Pricing for the longest portion of the deal, a note maturing in 2066, tightened by 0.2 percentage point to about 1.25 percentage point above Treasuries. Barclays Plc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley managed the transaction. Proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, acquisitions and capital expenditures, the person said. The banks and Amazon either declined to comment or didn’t provide details beyond public information.