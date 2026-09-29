AMD to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs in $8.2 billion bet on physical AI

Advanced Micro Devices said on Monday it would acquire Fei-Fei Li's AI startup, World Labs, in ‌an all-stock deal valued at $8.2 billion, ​a move that would give ​the chipmaker a foothold in research on physical AI systems that can ​understand and simulate the world.

The acquisition gives AMD access to research on spatial intelligence, an emerging field focused on enabling AI systems to model three-dimensional environments and physical interactions, which could shape future demand for chips, software ​and AI infrastructure.

"We began a deep technical partnership with AMD last ‌year, starting with model training and inference optimization on AMD GPUs," Li ​said in a post on LinkedIn.