Home / World News / AMD to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs in $8.2 billion bet on physical AI

AMD to acquire Fei-Fei Li's World Labs in $8.2 billion bet on physical AI

The acquisition gives AMD access to research on spatial intelligence, an emerging field focused on enabling AI systems to model three-dimensional environments and physical interactions

AMD, Advanced Micro Devices
AMD said it expects World Labs' research ​to provide deeper insight into emerging AI workloads and help guide its technology roadmaps across hardware, software and systems | Image: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:52 AM IST
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Advanced Micro Devices said on Monday it would acquire Fei-Fei Li's AI startup, World Labs, in ‌an all-stock deal valued at $8.2 billion, ​a move that would give ​the chipmaker a foothold in research on physical AI systems that can ​understand and simulate the world.
 
The acquisition gives AMD access to research on spatial intelligence, an emerging field focused on enabling AI systems to model three-dimensional environments and physical interactions, which could shape future demand for chips, software ​and AI infrastructure.
 
"We began a deep technical partnership with AMD last ‌year, starting with model training and inference optimization on AMD GPUs," Li ​said in a post on LinkedIn.
 
"As our teams worked together, we realized it would be a natural fit to bring together our AI ecosystem of software ‌and hardware, foundation models, and applications."
 
World ​Labs raised $1 billion in a ‌funding round earlier this year that included an investment from AMD.
 
The ‌technology is aimed at helping AI systems better understand and reason about the ​physical world, with potential uses in robotics, simulation, design and other real-world applications.
 
AMD said it expects World Labs' research ​to provide deeper insight into emerging AI workloads and help guide its technology roadmaps across hardware, software and systems.
 
Li, a prominent ‌AI researcher known for her work in computer vision, will join AMD ‌as executive vice president and chief scientist after the transaction closes. She will report to CEO Lisa Su. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026.   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceAdvanced Micro Devicesartificial intelligence and robotics

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

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