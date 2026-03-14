American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela for 1st time since 2019

The US flag was raised Saturday over its embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019, a move that highlighted the recent shift in relations between the two countries since former President Nicolas Maduro was captured by American troops in January.

The reopening of the American embassy comes after several statements from US President Donald Trump in support of Maduro's successor, acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who has tried to keep negotiations open with the American government.

The flag was raised "exactly seven years after it was taken down," the US Embassy team said in a statement published on its social media channels.