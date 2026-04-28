American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll

The American Hindu Coalition (AHC) has extended support for Rini Sampath, a Tamil Nadu-born cybersecurity expert, who is contesting the Washington DC mayoral elections.

The AHC organised a meeting of well-wishers at the 'ISKCON of DC' temple here in support of Sampath, who is contesting in the Democratic primary on June 16, on the agenda of 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of 'A new DC'.

"We are no longer just observers; we are an organised, united front ensuring that our values and our families are represented at the highest levels of local government. Rini's candidacy is a historic first, but our unity is what will make it a lasting movement," Ankur Misra, Executive Director of AHC Maryland, said in a statement.

Among those present at the reception were community leaders Srinivas Tatipamula, Laxmi Thalanki, Mahendra Sapa, and Chitranjan Nath. Born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, Sampath came to the US as a seven-year-old and has been a resident of Washington DC for more than a decade. Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie are considered the front-runners for the Democratic nomination for the November 3 election. Washington DC is dominated overwhelmingly by Democrats and the city has never had a Republican mayor since elections to the post began in 1975. Before that, the city was administered by a Board of Commissioners appointed by the US president.