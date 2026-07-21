Who is Andy Burnham, Labour leader succeeding Keir Starmer as UK PM?

Andy Burnham became the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday after replacing Keir Starmer, becoming Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade and ending months of political uncertainty within the ruling Labour Party.

Starmer stepped down after mounting pressure from within the party following Labour’s poor performance in local elections and growing dissatisfaction with his leadership. Burnham, who was elected Labour leader on July 16 after returning to Parliament through a by-election in June, was invited by King Charles III to form the government.

In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham acknowledged the political instability that had brought him to office.

"I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last 10 years to walk up this street, the seventh Prime Minister since 2016," he said. Burnham also pledged to restore stability, devolve power away from Westminster and address the country’s cost-of-living crisis. Who is Andy Burnham? Andrew Murray Burnham is one of the Labour Party’s most experienced politicians, having served as a cabinet minister, shadow minister, member of Parliament and, most recently, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Born on January 7, 1970, in Merseyside, north-west England, Burnham grew up in Cheshire. His father worked as a telephone engineer, while his mother was a receptionist at a general practitioner’s surgery.

He studied English at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, before beginning his political career as a researcher and special adviser to senior Labour politician Tessa Jowell. Burnham was elected as Labour MP for Leigh, a constituency in Greater Manchester, in 2001, marking his entry into Parliament. Over the next decade, he rose rapidly through the ranks of Tony Blair’s and Gordon Brown’s governments. ALSO READ: Who is Kanishka Narayan? Indian-origin MP named UK's first AI minister Between 2007 and 2010, Burnham served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, and later Secretary of State for Health. After Labour lost power in the 2010 general election, he held several senior opposition posts, including Shadow Health Secretary, Shadow Education Secretary and Shadow Home Secretary.

From Westminster to Manchester, and back Burnham had previously contested the Labour leadership twice. He first ran in 2010 following Gordon Brown’s resignation but lost to Ed Miliband. Five years later, he again entered the contest but was defeated by Jeremy Corbyn. After his second unsuccessful leadership bid, Burnham shifted his focus from Westminster to local government. He resigned as an MP to contest the newly created post of Mayor of Greater Manchester and won the election in 2017. He was re-elected in 2021 and 2024, serving nearly nine years as mayor. His tenure transformed him into one of Britain’s most recognisable regional politicians. He advocated greater devolution of powers from London, pushed for improved public transport and oversaw Greater Manchester’s bus network returning to public control through the Bee Network. Burnham’s administration also focused on housing, economic development and homelessness.

His outspoken opposition to the UK government’s Covid-19 funding package for Greater Manchester during the pandemic further raised his national profile and earned him the nickname "King of the North". How did he become prime minister? Burnham’s return to frontline national politics began in June 2026, when he won the parliamentary by-election in Makerfield, returning to the House of Commons after nearly a decade. Days later, following Keir Starmer’s resignation as Labour leader after mounting internal pressure and disappointing electoral performances, Burnham emerged as the consensus candidate and was elected Labour leader unopposed on July 16. Four days later, on July 20, King Charles III invited him to form the government, making him the UK’s new prime minister.