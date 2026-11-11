Anthropic bankers weigh raising IPO valuation to $1.5 trillion or more

By Bailey Lipschultz

Anthropic PBC’s bankers are weighing plans to increase the company’s valuation in its initial public offering to $1.5 trillion or more, the Financial Times reported, a sign of robust demand from investors.

Bankers indicated that they expect to raise the share price above the $70 to $78 range announced in a filing on Tuesday, the newspaper said, citing people it didn’t identify. The IPO was fully covered with orders from prospective investors for all the available shares when the deal launched, Bloomberg News has reported.

The Claude chatbot maker and its co-founders are looking to raise as much as $90.4 billion in the IPO and a private placement, at a market value of $1.4 trillion, according to the filing. The valuation target reflects the transformative power that many believe artificial intelligence will have on a wide range of professional activity, and how much of it Anthropic’s tools would potentially be able to replace.

But with the market yet to fully recover from last week’s sharp selloff in AI-related stocks, investors are now under greater pressure to decide to what degree valuations in the sector represent a plausible trajectory for the new technology. “Anthropic really represents the first AI pure-play business in the public markets,” said Matt Witheiler, head of late-stage growth at Wellington Management. “You have AI enablers but you don’t have a native AI company until now.” In another sign of the building frenzy around the deal, some Anthropic backers are offering a portion of their IPO allocation to new investors. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is marketing a block of Anthropic shares of up to $500 million on behalf of investors who are anticipating sizable allocations on the deal. The offering is being pitched with a fee of 3% to 5% on top of where the initial public offering prices.

The base offering would raise up to $64.4 billion, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Anthropic is offering 801.4 million shares, while backers are selling 23.6 million shares. The private placement is set to raise $26 billion in aggregate, to Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the filing shows. Anthropic’s target, including the private placement, would hit roughly $100 billion when including a so-called over-allotment option or greenshoe, Bloomberg News calculations show. The IPO is set to price on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and trade the following day, according to terms of the deal reviewed by Bloomberg.

The size of Anthropic’s planned IPO offering including the private placement would be bigger than SpaceX’s $75 billion base deal, making it the biggest listing of all time. Still, Anthropic’s potential $1.4 trillion valuation is smaller than Elon Musk’s company was when it made its debut. SpaceX had a $1.77 trillion market value when it priced its offering. At the top of the price range, Anthropic would have a market value of about $1 trillion, based on the shares outstanding listed in the filing. Accounting for employee stock options, restricted shares and stock reserved for the company’s charitable donation matching program, Anthropic would have a fully diluted value of about $1.4 trillion.

That ambitious fundraising goal defies jitters from a sharp selloff in AI-related stocks last week, driven by expectations that politicians promising tougher regulation of data centers and related infrastructure will drive up costs and limit development of the technology. “Anthropic could justify a $1.4 trillion market cap if annual recurring revenue reaches at least $150 billion by 2027, supported by at least $5 billion of new monthly ARR after reporting $81 billion in October,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. Transformative Impact The widespread adoption of Claude Code and rival tools by software developers points to the impact many expect it to have, from discovering new miracle drugs to navigating complex legal and accounting rules to running a factory. Already, more than 90% of contributions to Anthropic’s code base were written by Claude, the filing shows.