Anthropic becomes world's 7th most valuable company with $1.8 trn valuation
The AI company closed 17 per cent above its offer price, reaching a fully diluted market value of $1.8 trillion and placing it ahead of Saudi Aramco, Broadcom and TSMCBloomberg
By David Morris
Anthropic PBC’s blockbuster IPO lifted the company into the ranks of the most valuable in the world, with shares closing 17% from the offer price to give it a $1.8 trillion fully diluted market value.
Here are the most valuable publicly traded companies globally:
- Apple Inc.: $5.1 trillion
- Microsoft Corp.: $3.7 trillion
- Nvidia Corp.: $3.5 trillion
- Alphabet Inc.: $3.3 trillion
- Amazon.com Inc.: $2.8 trillion
- SpaceX: $1.9 trillion
- Anthropic: $1.8 trillion
- Saudi Aramco: $1.7 trillion
- Broadcom Inc.: $1.7 trillion
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: $1.7 trillion