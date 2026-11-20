The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has reached a new milestone. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, made its stock market debut on Thursday, in one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in history.

The company's shares closed at $97.17 apiece, 17 per cent above the IPO price of $83, giving it a fully diluted market value of $1.8 trillion. The strong debut made Anthropic the world's seventh most valuable company, placing it ahead of Saudi Aramco, Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through its IPO, surpassing SpaceX's June listing to become the largest stock market offering on record. The company also raised another $26 billion through a separate private placement, taking the combined fundraising to about $107.3 billion.

However, the strong debut also puts the spotlight on questions about whether Anthropic can sustain its rapid growth, manage the high cost of developing AI models and turn its growing business into consistent profits. What does Anthropic's performance tell us? Anthropic's debut is being seen as a major test of investor confidence in the AI industry. The strong demand for its shares suggests that investors are still willing to put money into companies developing advanced AI models, despite concerns about high valuations and the cost of building the technology. According to The Guardian, demand for Anthropic shares was about six times the number of shares the company offered. Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott described investors as “foaming at the mouth” for the offering, with allocations “impossibly low”, CNBC reported.

Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, told The Guardian, "The blockbuster Anthropic launch is a critical step in reassuring the market about the potential for AI, but it's really just the beginning." He added that investors would need to watch developments at OpenAI, Nvidia, the political climate around data centres and Anthropic's performance over time before drawing conclusions about the stability of the industry. Rebecca Walser, chief investment officer at Walser Wealth Management, told CNBC that Anthropic's IPO was “exactly what the markets need to revive overall sentiment”, after weeks of negative sentiment around the AI sector. ALSO READ: Anthropic pares IPO gains as shares slide 5% in after-hours trading However, US equities fell sharply on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 2.25 per cent, the S&P 500 falling 2.02 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 2.19 per cent. James Ooi, chief market strategist at Tiger Brokers, told CNBC that the reversal in initial gains in AI and technology stocks to profit-taking across the sector.

What to watch after this public listing One of the factors investors will monitor is Anthropic's ability to meet its growing computing requirements without putting further pressure on its finances. The company has committed nearly $900 billion towards computing infrastructure, including data centres, according to its disclosures. These investments are essential to train and run advanced AI models but also expose the company to high long-term costs. The Guardian reported that opposition to new data centres is also growing in parts of the US, with protests against projects and some local authorities considering restrictions. Any delay or regulatory hurdles in building new facilities could affect the availability of computing capacity needed by AI companies.

Investors will also be watching how Anthropic converts its technology into products and services that generate sustainable returns. Morningstar senior equity analyst Malik Ahmed Khan told CNBC that this would depend on the company's ability to expand enterprise adoption, improve its models and turn those capabilities into economically useful products and services. What does this mean for rival OpenAI? Anthropic's successful listing could influence the plans of other AI companies looking to enter the public markets, particularly its biggest rival, OpenAI. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has postponed its IPO plans until 2027. However, Anthropic's debut could offer an indication of how much demand there is among public-market investors for shares of companies developing advanced AI models.

Earlier this week, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman said his company would go ahead with its IPO next year despite market volatility. Altman commented on the strong demand for Anthropic shares, saying, "There's been way too much investor demand and not enough supply." Walser told CNBC that Anthropic's listing was particularly important for the AI industry as it was the first non-Chinese large language model developer to go public. The IPO gives public-market investors a chance to assess how a standalone AI model developer is valued, rather than judging the AI boom largely through chipmakers. Can Anthropic sustain its revenue growth? One of the biggest factors investors will watch is whether Anthropic can maintain the pace of revenue growth that helped it secure such a high valuation. Demand for its Claude AI models, particularly Claude Code, an AI-powered coding tool used by software developers, has been a major driver of its business.

According to the company's IPO filing, Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, 2026, up from $71 billion a month earlier. Its third-quarter revenue stood at $16.96 billion, marking a 47 per cent increase from the second quarter. Its enterprise customer base has also expanded rapidly. Anthropic had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue over the preceding 12 months as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of 2025. Founder wealth and ownership structure The listing has also created significant wealth for Anthropic's founders. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the combined wealth of the company's seven co-founders rose to about $166 billion following the stock market debut. Each founder holds an estimated 1.3 per cent economic stake, putting their individual fortunes at around $24 billion.

However, the founders retain significant control over the company despite their relatively small individual stakes. A special Class F share held through Founder LLC carries 50.1 per cent of Anthropic's voting power. The founders have also pledged to dedicate 80 per cent of their personal equity in the company to philanthropic causes. However, these commitments are voluntary and can be withdrawn. Can the $1.8 trillion valuation hold? Anthropic's first trading session showed both strong investor interest and the possibility of sharp price movements. The shares opened at $111.50, nearly 34 per cent above the IPO price, and briefly touched $114.99 before closing at $97.17. The closing price was still 17 per cent above the offer price.

There is also an important distinction between the company's market capitalisation and its fully diluted valuation. While its value based on outstanding shares was about $1.3 trillion, the fully diluted valuation, which includes stock options and other securities that could become shares, was approximately $1.8 trillion. Analysts have cautioned investors against rushing to buy the stock after its strong debut. Walser told CNBC that investors should avoid “chasing the IPO”, while Morningstar's Khan said they should step back and carefully assess Anthropic as a long-term business. Khan set a fair value estimate of $92 for the stock, below its first-day closing price. Walser, meanwhile, said the shares could come under pressure in the coming weeks, but that any weakness could offer an entry point for investors interested in the company over the long term.