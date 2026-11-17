By Lu Wang

Anthropic’s planned initial public offering could generate billions of dollars in demand from index-tracking funds, though the artificial intelligence startup may have to wait longer than SpaceX did to join two major stock benchmarks.

If Anthropic begins trading Thursday as planned and qualifies for early inclusion, it could join the Russell 1000 after the market closes on Dec. 11, according to an FTSE Russell notice. It could enter the Nasdaq 100 before the market opens on Dec. 21, based on the index’s methodology. SpaceX joined the Russell 1000 roughly a week after its June debut and the Nasdaq 100 less than a month after it began trading.

FTSE Russell and Nasdaq changed their rules this year to speed the inclusion of large new listings. But Anthropic’s IPO falls close enough to their scheduled December reviews that both index providers could add the company as part of those updates rather than make separate changes beforehand. The timing matters for funds that track the indexes, which generally must buy shares when a company is added. That buying, along with demand from funds tracking other major benchmarks such as those run by MSCI and Morningstar, could exceed $19 billion in the first month, according to Berenberg. A separate estimate from Intropic suggests such purchases could amount to 29 per cent of the shares sold in Anthropic’s IPO.